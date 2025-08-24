CRFFN’ll Continue To Collect Pof Despite Court Order – Igwe

Mr. Igwe Kingsley Onyekachi is the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Council For the Registration of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN). In this interview with PAUL OGBUOKIRI, he says the Council will continue to collect the Practitioners Operating Fee (POF) despite a recent court order to the contrary.

What’s your take on the proposed move by the Federal Government to takeover revenue collection duties from the agencies handling them now, including the Nigeria Customs Service?

For me, it’s a welcome development and here are my reasons. It’s a welcome development because when you continue to do something the same way and expect different results, oftentimes, it fails. Sometimes, it’s better to try new things, explore new ways of doing things and expect a different result. I think that’s the direction that the government tries to take at the moment.

With regards to customs, taking away the revenue collection function from the Nigeria Customs Service will straighten a lot of things. I will borrow a leaf from how it’s done elsewhere in the world. Customs actually collect revenue, yes! In other places, it is not to say that it is a global practice like there’s a rule of thumb. That falls under country specific, so based on that I think it can be shifted because since customs has been collecting revenue, what impact have we seen especially in the logistics industry?

I used to be an ardent critic of the manner in which the customs are being given targets annually and based on that target, customs devices are some tools for generating revenue rather than collecting revenue. Generating revenue in the sense that they want to meet up with the federal government target set for them which negates global practice and it is against the mandate of customs. Customs is not to generate revenue, customs is to collect revenue.

So, in that sense, yes, I agree with what the government wants to do. But then, I will disagree if only after taking it away from the customs, the same thing continues, then, that means that the objective has failed. Why the government wants to take it away from all these agencies, I believe that the massive corrupt practices, the under-table money that forms the huge chunk of revenue leakage would have been cut down. I think that is one of the things that the government wants to achieve. So, by doing so, it could reduce corrupt practices in the system.

If this agency comes to be, how would duty for imported cargoes and excise goods be valued and collected?

Basically, the system remains as it is, nothing changes. The agency, normally, either there’s a consulting firm that will be contracted to be doing the collection using technology applications and all of that or the agency collects directly by itself. So, these are the two possibilities that could happen but either way, the assessment on every consignment will always be raised, you go to the bank and pay and the bank remits to the appropriate agency. This has nothing to do with the customs, it has nothing to do with SON or whatever agency. So, you go to the bank and pay or you pay using whatever payment platform that is provided and then, the rest of it is history.

There’s been much debate on the Practitioners Operating Fee. Can you elaborate on its legal standing?

The Practitioners Operating Fee (POF) is not a tax or revenue levy. It is a statutory fee gazetted by the Federal Republic of Nigeria and created under the powers conferred on CRFFN by its establishing Act. Section 4E of the CRFFN Act empowers the Council to maintain a register of persons and organizations engaged in freight forwarding and regulate their conduct—including the imposition of fees as may be prescribed. The POF is therefore a regulatory instrument designed to promote professionalism, support continuous training and certification, strengthen institutional capacity, and ensure transparency and data integrity within the sector.

So, who actually generates the tools for collecting revenue? That’s where you talk about the Federal Ministry of Finance that designs the tools. For example, PAAR was given, in my opinion, as one of the things that I see and come to understand as a tool for revenue generation. Form M also collects data for import and all of that but you also look at the cost implications. It also looks as if it is a tool for generating revenue. Debit Note on defaulting declarant seems to be a tool because the way and manner it is being administered is also questionable and then, so many other penalties that come abruptly which makes duty payment very high.

Putting all of this together, if the function is taken away from customs, I don’t think all of this will still apply. They will reduce significantly and that will enhance trade facilitation in the sense of reducing logistics costs over all because one thing that trade facilitation tends to achieve is to reduce costs of logistics and make it even competitive with our neighbouring countries.

Will POF collection continue?

Yes, collection will continue. The court never said we should stop collecting POF. It only declared it illegal—it did not stop henceforth. So, the collection of POF is ongoing and continuous and as a matter of fact, this is not against the court ruling. Let me be clear on that. The court never said stop collecting. It’s two different things, so that people don’t misunderstand it that way. Then, we are already almost at the point of submitting the appeal, and we will pass the same submission and we’ll put it across the public space.

What is CRFFN’s contribution to the growth and development of Nigeria’s Blue Economy and how we intend to have Nigerian freight forwarders benefitting from the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)?

Okay, so, if you were at the recent conference at Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) there was something they asked and I answered that clearly. It was a similar question. We need to help practitioners understand how to maximize profit in the industry and not the other way around. One of them is, what are those avenues by which they can conveniently make profits? We have the African Continental Free Trade Area. It depends on the context in which you are using it, which you just mentioned.

How can freight forwarders leverage on that instrument and be able to make profits? We have trade agreements with other countries and regions. How have freight forwarders leveraged on it to maximize profits in their business?

These are all still on the embryo stage. They need to be guided and properly educated on what those trade agreements mean and how to leverage on the terms of those trade agreements. Specifically, for the African Continental Free Trade Area, it is meant to achieve free flow of goods, persons, capital, services across borders within the African continent. This is like treating Africa as one marketplace. It is not easy for an item produced in Nigeria to go across the border and enter places like the Republic of Ghana. There are rules that should govern the movement of such items, and that is when you talk about rules of origin that need to be applied and observed. Freight forwarders need to understand what rules of origin is, what makes an item originating from a particular country and how to calculate the percentage of local content that qualifies an item as originating, such that they can be able to declare it on the documents and the goods can easily enjoy that free flow that is being targeted. This discussion has not come to the table yet.

I want to spearhead it and impute it as one of the educational contents for freight forwarders to begin to understand when we say African Continental Free Trade Area, what does it mean? That is one. If they leverage on that, we can find out that goods can actually come into Nigeria almost free of duty charges and levies.

What that means also is that a freight forwarder can be able to make more profits if he knows how to permute around the charges and services provided and also increase the volume of transaction that they handle legitimately.

Another area is still on the concept of rules of origin and contents it enjoys. Bilateral agreements, multilateral or even regional agreements with other continents, countries and regions have not been leveraged on by us. This is where freight forwarders also need to be trained to understand how to make declarations on either import or export using terms agreed upon, especially when it comes to duty and preferential treatment on those consignments, depending on the origin. Freight forwarders need to know those terms.

I want to use this opportunity to implore the Ministry of Trade and National Trade Facilitation Committee to be up in their game in this sense because the onus lies on them to give us clarity on the content of those agreements. It has not come in public places. Journalists like you can do some investigative findings on that. It is important for every manufacturer to know all of these agreements, the terms in them, and what they could benefit from. Then the freight forwarders can be able to leverage on those terms.

Now these are things that CRFFN has identified and are putting in place because they form part of what I call knowledge gap in the industry. When these things are not exposed to them, how do you expect them to be proficient? How do you expect them not to make mistakes when they are making declarations? We want to bring them up to speed and I am not doing it alone. I am collaborating with several agencies to be able to spread the push for this particular move.

Let me use customs for example, some of the processes are not standardised across customs stations nationwide. So, it is also important for us to make freight forwarders understand what is the standard level flow.

I will begin to advocate that processes and procedures should be standardized as it applies to World Trade Organisation, trade facilitation agreement that was signed in 2017, which one of the pillars says all processes must be harmonized with international conventions, and they should be standardized across all stations.

Customs is one of them. Other agencies’ practices and procedures are some of it. The way you obtain an import license from SON here in Lagos, is not the same way you obtain it in Port Harcourt. That is what I mean in simple terms. The process you undertake in making declaration for import, in Tin Can Island Port for example, is not the same as Lekki Deep Seaport. For the same item, they are not standardised. So, it becomes too irrelevant, and that is what confuses people. You go here, it’s different and when you go there, it’s different. People become confused, not as if the processes are too cumbersome. No, they are not cumbersome. Go to China and India, it’s not like that. Netherlands, Singapore, it’s not like that.