Credit to private sector increases by 43% to N59.74trn

Credit extension to the private sector -Private Sector Credit Extension (PSCE)- increased significantly by N17.99 trillion or 43.11 per cent to N59.74 trillion at the end of November compared with N41.74 trillion at the end of 2022, latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows. New Telegraph’s analysis of updated “Money and credit statistics,” posted on the apex bank’s website, indicates that although credit extension to the private sector dropped by N3.83 trillion or 6.03 per cent month-on-month, to N59.74 trillion in November from N63.57 trillion in October, it generally maintained an uptrend for the most part of the last two years.

Specifically, the apex bank’s data for the first eleven months of last year shows that credit extension to the private sector, increased from N41.54 trillion as at the end of January 2023 to N41.75 trillion and N43.01 trillion in February and March respectively. The data also indicates that credit extension to the private sector stood at N43.66 trillion at the end of April; N44.79 trillion at the end of May; N52.81 trillion (June); N56.46 trillion (July); N56.95 trillion (August); N59.51 trillion (September) and N63.57 trillion at the end of October. Interestingly, credit extension to the private sector has generally heading north in the last two years despite the CBN adopting a monetary policy tightening stance since May 2022 as part of its efforts to fight surging inflation.

Indeed, since voting to raise the benchmark interest rate – the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR)- to 13 per cent in May 2022, members of the apex bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) have steadily increased the MPR, hiking it to 18.75 per cent at the last MPC meeting held in July last year. Analysts attribute the continued expansion in credit extension to the private sector despite the frequent hikes in MPR to policies such as the Loanto-Deposit Ratio (LDR) and other initiatives introduced by the CBN to encourage deposit money banks (DMBs) to increase lending to the private sector