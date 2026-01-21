Credit To Private Sector Adds N2.10trn In 3 Months

Credit to the country’s private sector increased by 2.90 per cent, or N2.10 trillion, to N74.63 trillion in November 2025, from N72.53 trillion in September, according to latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

New Telegraph’s analysis of updated “Money and Credit Statistics” posted on the apex bank’s website shows that since dropping to N75. 88 trillion in August 2025 from N76.72 trillion the previous month, Private Sector Credit Extension (PSCE) has maintained an upward trend.

Specifically, Private Sector Credit Extension rose from N72.53 trillion in September to N74.41 trillion and N74.63 trillion in October and November respectively.

Analysts note that PSCE headed north between September and November, last year, because even though the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) reduced the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR)- the country’s benchmark interest rate- by 50 basis points to 27.00 per cent at its September meeting and left the rate unchanged at its last meeting of 2025 in November, the MPC at that meeting, eased financial conditions by adjusting the asymmetric corridor around the MPR to +50/-450bps from +250/- 250bps.

This move, analysts said, was aimed at boosting credit expansion to the real sector. For instance, commenting on the increase in credit to the private sector in October 2025, analysts at FBNQuest Research stated: “Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) indicates that Private-Sector Credit Extension (PSCE) grew three per cent month-on-month (MoM) to N74.4 trillion at the end of October 2025.

This represents a rebound from September’s contraction of -4 per cent MoM. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, growth was more subdued, with an increase of just 0.5 per cent YoY. “In standardised terms, October’s PSCE figure translates to a credit-toGDP (FY’25E) ratio of roughly c.18 per cent, well below the 2024 global average of 146.2 per cent, based on the World Bank.

The CBN’s data covers lending across the entire banking system, not just Deposit Money Banks (DMBs). It also captures lending by the CBN and state-owned development banks, such as the Bank of Industry, as well as smaller credit extensions by other banks, including microfinance and non-interest banks.”

The FBNQuest analysts further said: “At its November meeting, the MPC reinforced its anti-inflation stance by maintaining policy rates at c.27 per cent, despite seven consecutive months of disinflation.

The committee acknowledged progress in curbing inflation but emphasised that current double-digit headline inflation remains elevated. “Consequently, it adopted a cautious stance on policy easing to avoid eroding the gains from previous tightening measures and to sustain the ongoing disinflationary trajectory.

To stimulate credit expansion to the real sector, the MPC eased financial conditions by adjusting the asymmetric corridor around the MPR. The corridor was widened to +50/-450bps from +250/-250bps.

“The adjustment of the upper limit (Standing Deposit Facility) is significant, as it lowered the cost of accessing liquidity from the CBN, incentivising borrowing from the CBN, which could translate into increased lending to the private sector.

“By reducing the lower bound (Standing Deposit Facility) substantially, the committee aims to encourage banks to deploy liquidity toward productive economic activities rather than parking idle funds with the CBN.”

The analysts, however, said that despite the reduction of the SDF rate to c.22.5 per cent from c.24.5 per cent, “banks continued to channel excess liquidity to the CBN, given its still attractive riskfree return relative to lending to the private sector.”

According to the analysts: “Since the MPC’s November meeting, net deposits remained high at N36 trillion, supporting ample liquidity conditions in the financial system and highlighting the limited expansion of credit to the real sector.

“Banks’ continued reluctance to pursue aggressive asset creation reflects prevailing macroeconomic uncertainty, which heightens concerns over asset quality deterioration and high Non-Performing Loan (NPL) ratios.”

“Given this backdrop, the MPC may need to adopt a more accommodative stance to incentivise lending and support credit expansion to the private sector, ensuring liquidity translates into real sector growth.

“Furthermore, sustained emphasis on inclusive growth is critical, as stronger economic fundamentals would improve living standards and enhance borrower credit profiles,” they added.