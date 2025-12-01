‘Credit Market Can Handle Tech’s Debt Surge’

Concerns over massive debt issuance from tech giants such as Meta Platforms Inc. and Alphabet Inc. creating oversupply in the credit market are premature, according to panelists at the Bloomberg Intelligence European credit market outlook conference held in London.

Tech firms have recently hit the bond market on both sides of the Atlantic, partly to help meet gargantuan AI-related investment needs, raising worries that this rapid swelling of the debt universe could end up leading to a sharp selloff.

JP Morgan Asset Management’s Iain Stealey said the sales had created a bit of “a shock and some temporary indigestion,” and he reckons investment-grade spreads are about 10 basis points wider as a result.

But he told the conference that broader fears were overdone. “Yes, there has been a lot of issuance, but these are enormous companies producing significant earnings every year,” said Stealey, who is chief investment officer of international fixed income at the asset manager.

“It’s not yet at a point where we should be overly concerned. In fact, some of the concessions offered on recent deals make them quite compelling opportunities, especially given the very high quality of the issuers involved.” Stealey believes future supply should be more evenly spaced.

Meta has already indicated it likely won’t issue again until the second half of next year, he said. In addition, the fact that the big tech companies have very little debt means that they are attractive as credit, said Mahesh Bhimalingam, global head of credit strategy at Bloomberg Intelligence.

He pointed out Alphabet has a better credit rating than France, while other firms such as Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. would also stand out among higher-rated names if tapping the market in Europe. “So when they do come in, I think there’s going to be a massive bid,” he said.