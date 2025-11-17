Credit Bureau Outfit Appoints ED

CRC Credit Bureau Limited has appointed Mrs Jelilat Kareem as executive director. The company explained in a statement that her appointment has been confirmed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

She obtained a bachelor degree in agricultural economics from Obafemi Awolowo University and a master degree in economics from University of Lagos.

She is an associate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), and an alumna of both the Lagos Business School and the Wharton Business School.

Kareem is a professional whose dedication and leadership have significantly shaped the company’s success over the years.

She joined the company in 2008 as head of finance and corporate services, and through her outstanding contributions, rose to become chief operating officer, overseeing finance, enterprise-wide services, operations, and technology functions.

The Chairman of the board, Mr Joel Owoade, commended the choice of Kareem as executive director, adding that the company places great emphasis on corporate governance and that her elevation aligns with the company’s cherished succession planning policy.

He stressed that appointment would strengthen the company’s management, saying that it would boost the morale of both Kareem and the entire staff. Also, the Managing Director of the company, Dr. ‘Tunde Popoola, described the appointment as historic, being the first of its kind for the prestigious institution.