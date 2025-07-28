CREDICORP’s ‘YouthCred’ Kicks Off, Sparking Nigeria’s Largest Credit Intervention For Youth

In his Democracy Day address on June 12, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu made a promise that this July, the Federal Government would launch a credit initiative to impact 400,000 Nigerians, including youth corp member with consumer credit.

Today, that promise comes to life with the official launch of YouthCred, a national initiative under the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP), aimed at empowering young Nigerians with responsible access to credit, starting with NYSC Corps members.

The launch follows the successful Strategic Planning & Debriefing Session of NYSC State Coordinators, where CREDICORP formally signed an MoU with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and trained officers across all 36 states on the YouthCred platform.

This marks a critical institutional alignment between both agencies to deliver credit, not just as financing, but as a tool for economic transformation.

YouthCred is more than a loan program; it is a deliberate act of cultural re-orientation. For decades, credit in Nigeria has been misunderstood, misused, or completely out of reach for young people.

This initiative changes that. By combining credit education with structured and affordable access to financing, YouthCred is equipping a new generation to understand credit, use it wisely, and begin building a credit history from an early age. The platform is now live at www.youthcred.com.

The first phase of the initiative targets members of the National Youth Service Corps, who will be required to complete a short digital credit education program before they can access tailored loans for personal and productive needs whether it’s to relocate, purchase a device, finance training, or fund a small business.

For the first time, young Nigerians will not only be able to access credit they’ll understand how to manage it, repay it, and build trust with the financial system.

With the launch now live for Corps members, the next phase of YouthCred will extend to employed youth, giving entry-level professionals the opportunity to access credit that matches their realities and supports their aspirations.

This will be followed by youth-led enterprises, where young entrepreneurs can access the financing they need to grow their ventures and contribute meaningfully to the economy.

YouthCred signals the beginning of a generational shift—one that recognizes that financial trust must be earned early and that the Nigerian youth deserve the tools to thrive.

It is a national commitment to economic inclusion, financial discipline, and long-term prosperity. In line with CREDICORP’s mandate to democratize credit and deepen access, YouthCred is setting the stage for a lifetime of financial empowerment for millions of young Nigerians.

The journey has begun. From democracy to dignity, from policy to people, YouthCred is not just a program. It’s a movement.