CrediCorp Inaugurates YouthCred Scheme In Lagos

In line with the President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda and in furtherance of its ongoing effort at making government backed credit available to millions of Nigerians, particularly youths, the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP) has inaugurated YouthCred in Lagos.

The launch, held at the Ipaja orientation camp of the State National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), mirrors an earlier launch held days ago at the Kubwa camp of the NYSC, in Abuja.

Unveiled by the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande and the MD/CEO of CREDICORP, Engr. Uzoma Nwagba, with other stakeholders yesterday, the scheme is tagged ‘Real Financial knowledge. Real credit: transforming a generation with the right money skills to build a great future.’

According to organisers, the YouthCred is a national credit scheme aimed at providing responsible, fair, flexible and affordable consumer credit to over 400,000 young Nigerians, including Corp Members.