Credicorp Gives Tricycles To Women In Ondo

Not less than 100 women drawn from different parts of Ondo State have benefited from the tricycles given on credit by the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation, (CREDICORP).

The programme, known as Queen Rider, was designed to empower women through access to locally assembled tricycles, fully financed through affordable credit in partnership with Gamma Mobility, Accion Microfinance Bank, and Simba TVS.

The Executive Director of CREDICORP, Olanike Kolawole, said the initiative goes beyond promises but a bold step to give Nigerian women access to mobility, dignity, and economic independence.

The Queen Rider programme, she said, was aimed at empowering 3,700 Nigerian women, with each state of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) getting 100 tricycles each.

She said the beneficiaries of the tricycles can use them for commercial transport, unlocking income opportunities and economic independence, particularly for women who are often excluded from formal lending and high-yield economic sectors.

As with previous rollouts, the tricycles distributed in Akure were assembled locally by Simba TVS, one of Nigeria’s leading three-wheelers (keke) assemblers with a production capacity of over 1,170 vehicles daily.

She said this would strengthen Nigeria’s industrial base while ensuring each loan supports local job creation and economic circulation.

Her words “What we are building is a pipeline of dignity where Nigerian women move from survival to stability through credit. These are more than vehicles. They represent access, ownership, and control over one’s economic future and they are made in Nigeria, financed in Nigeria, and changing lives across Nigeria.”

The rollout in Akure, the state capital attracted stakeholders from the public and private sectors, highlighting the alignment between CREDICORP’s mission and the Ondo State Government’s commitment to economic inclusion and industrial growth.

She said by enabling structured, credit-based access to productive tools, CREDICORP is catalyzing grassroots economic activity—one state at a time. The Queen Rider program is one of several transformative projects under the organization’s broader vision to provide consumer credit to half of Nigeria’s working population by 2030.

Other ongoing programmes such as YouthCRED (targeted at youth and NYSC members) and C.A.L.M. (for clean energy and CNG access)—reflect the same principle: using credit as a tool for inclusion, empowerment, and growth.

Kolawole said CREDICORP would continue to work in close partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), licensed financial institutions, and local manufacturers to deliver scalable and inclusive financial solutions across the country.

Kolawole said CREDICORP provides the capital, Accion Microfinance Bank vets and manages the loans, while Gamma Mobility handles local distribution and onboarding.

Kolawole advised the beneficiaries to repay faithfully and use their new tricycles to support their homes.

The representative of Gamma mobility, Samuel Isiri said the Queen Rider Program is targeting 3,700 women nationwide, at least 100 in every state and the FCT.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Adewale Olabanke and Oluwayemisi Oki, said the tricycles represent more than a means of transport, they are a new lease on life.