CREDICORP Enrols 20,000 Armed Forces Personnel In Credit Scheme

To mark Armed Forces Remembrance Day, Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP) has kicked off a consumer credit Fund for personnel of the armed forces.

The arrangement in partnership with Fewchore Finance, one of its participating financial institutions (PFI) aims to benefit 20,000 armed forces personnel in its first phase and is in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision to extend consumer credit access to over 50 per cent of working Nigerians by 2030.

It also demonstrates a specific commitment to improving the welfare of Nigerian soldiers who protect and serve the nation.

Via affordable consumer credit, members of the Armed Forces can now acquire life-enhancing household assets and meet immediate financial challenges – and at even better terms for locally manufactured goods.

The program aims to ease their financial burden, boost morale, and enhance the well-being of their families, most of whom they leave for the battlegrounds.

