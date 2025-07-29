CREDICORP Empowers Ikorodu Youths With Tricycle

In a bold effort to expand access to income-generating tools and dignified work for Nigerians, the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP), in partnership with SubCity Global Project, Simba Group and Letshego Microfinance Bank, has distributed 50 units of tricycles to Ikorodu youths, members of the Tricycle Owners & Operators Association of Nigeria (TOOAN) and Tricycle Owners & Drivers Association of Lagos State (TODAL).

The event, held yesterday at the Golden Kharis Event Centre, Ikorodu, Lagos, marked another major milestone in CREDICORP’s mission to unlock economic opportunities for everyday Nigerians through asset-backed consumer credit.

The TOOAN and TODAL beneficiaries received brand-new, locally assembled tricycles, fully financed through structured and affordable repayment plans facilitated by Letshego MFB.

This rollout falls under CREDICORP’s broader S.C.A.L.E. initiative (Securing Consumer Access for Local Enterprises), which connects qualified consumers with Nigeria’s manufacturing and credit infrastructure, ensuring that lending supports both productivity and long-term economic inclusion.

Distributed in partnership with Sub-City Global Project, the tricycles provide immediate commercial value in transportation and logistics, enabling beneficiaries to build stable livelihoods in one of Lagos’s most dynamic and growing corridors.

Speaking at the event, Olanike Kolawole, Executive Director of Operations at CREDICORP, said that the event marked a transition from promises to practical and tangible solutions.

She also said that the solutions were designed to deliver mobility, dignity, and economic inclusion to all Nigerians, both men and women, who need it most.

“What we’re doing here is simple—give hardworking youth the tools they need to stand on their own feet. The recipients today are from the prestigious TOOAN – Tricycle Owners & Operators Association of Nigeria and TODAL- Tricycle Owners & Drivers Association of Lagos State,’ she said.