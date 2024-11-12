CREDICORP Boss Reassures Nigerians Of Tinubu’s Commitment To Consumer Credit Scheme

Share

No fewer than 25,000 Nigerian civil servants have accessed the recently established consumer credit scheme.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of CREDICORP, Engr. Uzoma Nwagba has re-assured Nigerians of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to using the scheme to provide access to life enhancing goods and services for the citizenry.

Engr. Nwagba gave the assurance recently when he led a team of CREDICORP officials on a working visit to meet with the Head of Civil Service of the Federation; Didi Esther Walson-Jack in her officer on invitation.

During the visit, Nwagba took time to brief their host about activities of CREDICORP and also used the opportunity to introduce the corporation’s CALM Fund which specifically targets access to CNG conversions and Solar panels.

He emphasised that civil servants are amongst the expected beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, the CREDICORP chieftain expressed hope for his organization’s continued and deeper engagements with the civil service in its efforts to ensuring that no fewer than 400,000 civil servants among other citizens, have access to credit by second quarter of the 2025.

