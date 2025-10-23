Credible Elections: Eyes Of Nigerians Are On Us, Amupitan Tells INEC Staff

The newly appointed Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, has charged the staff of the commission to demonstrate commitment, discipline, and integrity in carrying out their duties, reminding them that “the eyes of Nigerians are on us.”

Speaking shortly after being sworn in by President Bola Tinubu on Thursday, Amupitan assured Nigerians of his resolve to deliver credible, free, and transparent elections.

Arriving at the INEC headquarters around 3 p.m., the new chairman held a brief meeting with National Commissioners and technical staff before addressing directors and other employees in the commission’s conference room.

He described his appointment as a divine calling, noting that despite initial reservations, he is convinced that God has destined him for the role.

“Maybe if I had a choice, I would have said I will not come here, but from all indications, I can see that God is moving this country, and my coming is divine,” he said.

Amupitan revealed that many people, including some national commissioners, told him that nobody envies the INEC Chairman’s position, but he expressed optimism and excitement about the journey ahead.

He acknowledged that the task before the commission is enormous but emphasized that with unity and collective effort, nothing is unachievable.

“INEC has a constitutional responsibility and a statutory mandate — to deliver free, fair, and credible elections that reflect the will of the Nigerian people.

The eyes of the nation are upon us, and it is our duty to rise to that occasion. The integrity of our elections is non-negotiable, and there will be consequences for anyone who compromises this mandate,” he warned.

The INEC boss also stressed the importance of restoring public confidence in the electoral process to combat voter apathy.

He identified the upcoming November 8 Anambra State governorship election as a crucial test for the commission to demonstrate its commitment to credible polls.

While acknowledging that he has been briefed on ongoing preparations, Amupitan said the success of the election would depend on collaboration with stakeholders, including political actors and the general public.

He also assured staff of improved welfare, pledging to prioritize conducive working conditions and motivation.

Earlier, the Acting Chairman, Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu, who handed over to Amupitan, described his appointment as “a national service of the highest order.”

She commended his predecessor, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, for laying a strong foundation and urged Amupitan to consolidate on those achievements.

“This assignment before you is, without doubt, a herculean national service, one that demands sacrifice, patience, and unflinching dedication. But I have no doubt that you are equal to the task,” she said.