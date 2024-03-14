Creator Of ‘Hotel De Jordan’, Jonathan Ihonde Dies At 86

Ace TV producer, award-winning playwright and creator of the popular television drama series, ‘Hotel de Jordan’, Jonathan Ihonde, is dead.

The renowned Labour Union leader and humanist died today, Wednesday, March 13, aged 86.

In the 80’s, ‘Hotel De Jordan’, a weekly TV drama that satirized the vices of the society, was very popular. The drama series paraded the best of stars at the time, including Chief Agbonifo Enaruna, as Idemudia, Sam Osamede (Chief Ajas), Musa Yusufu (Lord Mayor),

Sam Loco Efe (Chief Ukatabribri),

David Ariyo (Kokori), Richard Idubor (Bob Allan), Joseph Edobor (Okhue), O’Ray Slater (Casino Manager), Emma Oni (Osiobaifo), and others.

The sad news of Ihonde’s demise was announced on social media space saying: “Ace TV producer, renowned award-winning dramatist, world-acclaimed writer, veteran Labour Union leader and social mobilizer, humanist and consistent patriot, creator of Hotel de Jordan, one of the precursors of Nigerian Home Video, Nollywood, so-called, Pa Jonathan Ihonde bows to death at 86 in UBTH today 13th March 2024.”