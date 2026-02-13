Creative Writing Masterclass 2.0: Huge Opportunity For Aspiring Creative Writers –Cash Onadele

In a renewed effort to empower youths and strengthen Nigeria’s creative economy, a free Creative Writing Masterclass Workshop 2.0 has been announced by Nigerian American prolific author, Cash Onadele, popularly known as Aiyeko-ooto, with the theme “Story, Themes and Structure.”

The highly anticipated workshop will be held in two batches at Freedom Park, Lagos Island, Lagos, and it is open to aspiring writers, students, creatives, and members of the public with an interest in storytelling.

Cash Onadele assured that the free creative writing workshop could be the huge opportunity creative youths are waiting for, noting that upon successful completion of the Storytelling workshop, Alpha Morgan Bank, partner and sponsor of the Aiye-ko-ooto Storytelling Masterclass, has indicated the bank’s willingness to empower and financially enable the best of six shortlisted candidates to bring their products to market.

“Also, other shortlisted products may feature if selected to showcase on The Noble Warrior Festival, a platform created to celebrate Prof. Wole Soyinka every year, since July 2024,” he said. ‘The workshop will run in two batches: Batch A from February 20 – 23rd, while Batch B will take place from February 25 – 28th, 2026, allowing more participants the opportunity to benefit from the intensive training. Attendance is free, but registration is required, as spaces are limited.

Cash Onadele, a seasoned Nigerian American playwright, poet, producer, and cultural educator with over 118 published creative works across genres will lead the masterclass faculty. Widely known as a culture-aware philosopher and literary mentor, Cash Onadele brings decades of experience in poetry, drama, fiction, screenwriting, and young adults’ literature to the classroom. His workshops are known for blending indigenous African storytelling traditions with contemporary narrative techniques.

According to the organisers, the Creative Writing Masterclass 2.0 is designed to equip participants with practical knowledge on developing strong story ideas with themes, structuring narratives, and publishing impactful creative work.

Beyond skill acquisition, the workshop is positioned as a youth empowerment initiative, offering participants access to free course materials, guided writing exercises, and mentorship from an accomplished literary professional. The workshop aligns with broader efforts to promote Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Initiative.

Additionally, it boosts literacy, creativity, and sustainable opportunities within Nigeria’s growing creative economy. By focusing on storytelling as both an art and a skill, the workshop aims to nurture voices that can contribute meaningfully to literature, theatre, film, TV, and cultural heritage documentation.

With its accessible format, experienced facilitation, and focus on youth development, the Free Creative Writing Masterclass Workshop 2.0, which is opened to aspiring writers 15-35 years old, promises to be a valuable platform for emerging writers ready to shape their stories — and the future of Nigerian creativity. Interested participants are encouraged to register early via the official link. To qualify, interested participants are required to complete application; have a work-in-progress (short story, novel, play, screen play or TV sitcom); make their own arrangements for transportation to event.