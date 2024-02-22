Creative Space Startups To Empower Nigerian, Cameroon SMEs

Creative Space Startups, a non-profit organisation, has opened applications for the third cohort of Growth- 4Her where 100 women-led SMEs in Nigeria and Cameroon will be selected for empowerment. Growth4Her operates as a consortium involving Creative Space Startups, Socio Capital Impact Group, The Learning Gate, and ActivSpaces, over- seeing the management of the Cohort.

The investor readiness accelerator programme is designed to support and empower women entrepreneurs by providing them with capacity building and tools to scale up their businesses. Africa has the highest pro- portion of women entrepreneurs, but the challenge lies in ensuring they receive adequate support for growth, particularly access to funding.

In 2021, the African Development Bank (AfDB) reported a $42 billion gender financing gap in Africa. As an AFAWA Women Entrepreneurship Enabler funded by the AfDB’s AFAWA initiative, Growth4Her addresses this significant concern. Over the next five years, the programme aims at empowering 1,500 women entrepreneurs across 10 African cities, with a specific focus on Women-led Small and Medium Enterprises (WSMEs).