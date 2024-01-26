Creative Sector: EKSG Begins Implementation Of Arts Endowment Fund In Nigeria

…as Ekiti artists set to Receive Grants

Ekiti State government has announced its decision to commence the Arts Endowment Fund in the country.

With this development, Ekiti will be the First state to implement the endowment fund since it was signed into law during the administration of former President Ibrahim Babangida.

The plan of the government was disclosed yesterday by the state Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Prof. Rasaki Ojo Bakare.

Bakare stated that the initiative was meant to foster creativity and economic growth in the state in 2024 and beyond.

The commissioner spoke at a press briefing organized by the Ministry to highlight the agenda to be implemented in 2024 for the holistic development of the citizenry in the state and for the overall development of other sectors in the country.

Bakare further highlighted the initiatives which he described as ‘groundbreaking’ have been approved by the state governor Biodun Oyebanji to “nurture talents, promoting cultural heritage and stimulating economic development in the state” and in turn would make the shared prosperity agenda of the governor achievable.

The commissioner listed the initiatives in three categories which are Economic development, provision of infrastructure and promotion of Ekiti culture and heritage within and outside the state.

Bakare said: “Under Economic development, we have an Arts Endowment fund which will serve as a direct intervention to provide financial support for practising artists in the state to ensure that creative minds have the resources needed to bring their visions to life.

“For instance, there are some artists who have written songs but are in need of money to pay studio owner and many others like that, whatever business area within the creative, you submit a proposal that would be assessed, once the proposal is genuine, you would be given a grant to boost the economy in the state”.

The commissioner who noted that the program would cut across all Local government, LG and Local Council Development Areas, and LCDAs in the state added that the Ministry would partner with all different associations within creative arts in the state.

“We would work with various stakeholders to make monitoring possible”.

The Commissioner explained that the Talent Development initiative is a comprehensive 5-month training program to cultivate and enhance the skills of emerging talents in all the creative arts sectors such as music, dance, acting sculpting, painting, crafts making, digital content creation and others, he added that after the training, a take-off grant would also be given to empower the graduates to start their artistic businesses.

The government on the provision of infrastructure according to the commissioner would construct a state of art at the state cultural centre in Ado-Ekiti the state capital.

” This infrastructure will be a unique one as it will be a proper Cultural Centre in the real sense of the word”

The Commissioner analyzed the third category to consist of activities aimed at promoting the culture and heritage within and outside the state.

“ These include working with our Kabiyesis and their local communities to repackage, reform, and restructure our Traditional festivals for Community empowerment “, he added weekend shows as part of the initiatives to strengthen the ongoing Sunday-Sunday variety show in the state, this is the commissioner stated as “a strategic move to curb capital flight and make inhabitants of Ekiti state to spend their weekends in Ekiti instead of running to neighbouring states because of social life”.

In a related development, the state council of elders has expressed delight to the state government at the recent inauguration of the Olowe of Ise Arts Foundation, the Ekiti senior citizens stated that the step has been their desire over time that “ creative artists like the late Olowe be appropriately acknowledged and appreciated for the propagation of our arts and culture.”

The Council in a statement signed by the President, Prof. Joseph Oluwasanmi and the Secretary general, Niyi Ajibulu which was made available to New Telegraph congratulates Governor Oyebanji for “this noble initiative and enjoins the board under the chairmanship of Senator Babafemi Ojudu to ensure the early actualization of the museum” for the discovery, encouragement and stimulation of talented youths.