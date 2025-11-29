Creative Industry Unites As Multichoice Nigeria Leads Walk Against Piracy

The fight against content theft intensified on Thursday as MultiChoice Nigeria led stakeholders in a Walk Against Piracy from Ikeja City Mall, Lagos, drawing a powerful mix of Nollywood actors, filmmakers, directors, writers, media personalities, regulators, students, and members of the public.

The walk was part of a broader national advocacy campaign aimed at protecting Nigeria’s creative economy from the escalating damage of piracy.

Participants marched through the Ikeja axis, distributing flyers, engaging passers-by, and educating the public on the dangers of piracy and its impact on livelihoods.

Veteran actor and one of the leading voices at the walk, Saidi Balogun, described piracy as “a silent killer draining the lifeblood of the creative industry.

“People see the glamour but forget the sweat, months of work, and the hundreds of jobs behind a single film.

“When you pirate a movie, you are killing someone’s dream, someone’s job, and the future of an entire industry. It must stop,” he said. Screenwriter, and producer, Obi Emelonye, warned that piracy poses an existential threat to the next generation of creatives.

“Piracy is a menace eating deeply into the industry. If we do nothing, young creatives coming behind us will inherit an economy with no structure, no revenue, and no incentive to create.

“We cannot allow that future,” he stated. The regulatory perspective came from Charles Amudipe, Deputy Director of Operations at the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), who emphasised both the legal and personal risks tied to piracy.

“Piracy is a criminal offence under Nigerian law, punishable by fines and imprisonment,” he said.