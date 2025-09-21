Creative Industry Now Global Economic Powerhouse – Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has described the creative industry as a global economic powerhouse and no longer a mere side attraction.

The governor stated this on Saturday while declaring open the Creative Youths Experience Bootcamp themed “Framing the Future” at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Abeokuta.

Represented by his Deputy, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, Governor Abiodun said his administration is committed to building an enabling environment where talent can be nurtured and sustained.

He noted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s policies on youth development have opened doors of opportunity across various sectors, particularly in the creative industry, reflecting his commitment to building a generation of empowered Nigerians.

According to him, the programme was not just an event but a movement that places youths at the centre of creativity, innovation, and cultural preservation. He added that it aligns with the vision of his “Building Our Future Together” Agenda and the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Abiodun pledged continuous government support through mentorship, resources, and opportunities to ensure Ogun youths lead Africa’s creative revolution. He urged participants to let their passion and creativity drive them, emphasizing that vocational training in the creative sector is about economic viability, self-determination, and global recognition.

“Photography and videography are modern skills that serve as windows into lives, opportunities, and destinies,” the governor stated, while commending the organizers for the initiative.

Also speaking, veteran filmmaker Tunde Kelani advised photographers and videographers to use their cameras with conscience—challenging authority, celebrating beauty, and spreading hope. He stressed that technology has democratized creativity, making it possible for content to reach the world within seconds.

Similarly, Chairman and CEO of NORD Motors, Oluwatobi Ajayi, urged youths to embrace resilience, integrity, diligence, and passion as they pursue their dreams, noting that the present age demands innovation despite challenges.

Convener of the event, Ayomide Ilesanmi, explained that the platform was created to provide young people with opportunities to thrive in the digital space.

He said the three-month programme would train participants in photography, filmmaking, editing, and other creative skills, with outstanding trainees rewarded with prizes beyond their imagination.