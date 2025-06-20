Creative Industry Major Driver Of Economy, Job Creation – Kwara Gov

Share

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has described the creative industry as a major driver of economic growth and national identity, and not just for entertainment or visual expressionless.

Speaking at an event tagged “Kwara Kre8 Workshop”, held at the Ilorin Innovation Hub, the Governor described creativity as one which transforms lives and powers the economy, a reason, according to him, for the administration’s huge investment in the sector.

The training was organised by the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, Hon Fafoluyi Olayinka Solace, in partnership with Adebisi Oyelere, the Lead Creative for Kwara Kre8, and was themed “Professionalizing Nigeria’s Creative Industry: Opportunities, Challenges, and Ethical Considerations”.

“Creativity is transforming lives and powering economies from design to film, music to fashion, digital art to gaming. That is why we take it seriously in Kwara State,” the Governor said through the Commissioner for Communications, Hon Bola Olukoju, who represented him.

“In a country where oil revenues are no longer sustainable, the creative economy provides a sustainable and inclusive alternative-one where young people don’t need to “know anyone” to succeed, but only need their talent and tools.

“We have continued to support the creative community in Kwara State in practical ways, because we believe in the power of ideas and artistic expression. From encouraging digital content creators to partnering with creative brands and influencers, we are intentionally building an environment where creativity is seen, respected, and rewarded.”

AbdulRazaq said the establishment of Ilorin Innovation hub forms a broader plan of his administration to develop the youths in ICT and digital creation, adding that this

initiative helps to nurture startups, grow ideas, and bridge the tech skills gap among young people in the State.

The Governor commended Oyelere for the impactful collaboration with the government, explaining that the programme serves as an important platform to bring together some of the finest creative minds.

“Our administration is also proud to have developed a Film Studio, the Sugar Factory Film Studio, designed to serve as a production base for filmmakers, skit-makers, editors, and content developers across Nigeria,” he added.

“This facility is not just an investment in infrastructure-it is an investment in dreams, stories, and the global reach of Kwara-born creatives.”

Oyelere, for his part, told participants that creativity is not just an art, but a significant contributor to Nigeria’s economy.

He said he was not surprised at Governor AbdulRazaq’s investment in the creative industry to groom the young talents, commending the headline sponsorship of Kwara Kre8 training by the state government.

“The huge investments in the industry such as the construction of the innovation hub, where we are currently, the visual arts center, and sugar film factory, avail us a great opportunity to create better and make more profitable impressions,” he said.

