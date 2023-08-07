Creative industry enjoys better protection under new copyright law –Ayilaran

In strictly legal terms, what is the difference between the old and new copyright law?

The difference lies in the depth of protection that has been granted visa-vis the liability that follows the infringement of any Section of the Act. Hitherto, it has been a bit difficult to draw a line on what constitutes a criminal act under the old law. But it is much more definitive now in the new law. Besides, there has been a lot of haziness in the online space. It’s by arguments and logic that we applied to engage people who are involved in online piracy and infringement under the old law. But now, it has become clearer that when there is an online infringement, the owner of the copyright has power to move in and seek for compensation. One of the ways the owner of the copyright can move in is to lodge complaint to the site or platform owner to take down the offending acts. Then, another difference is that the new law gives more powers to the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), which is the regulatory and enforcement authority, to be more assertive in their activities. The new law also give some advantages to visually impaired persons to explore copyright works without much attachment to infringing act.

How does the new law protect the owner of Intellectual property?

The new law gives the owner of intellectual property more authority over his rights by relying on his own efforts, those of Collective Management Organizations (CMO) like the MCSN or government’s authority, like that of the NCC to go after an infringer. So, the owner has three options for him to be in charge of his intellectual property.

What are the consequences of using a piece of music without permission under the new law?

One of the consequences is that anyone that indulges in such action will pay heavy damages. The individual can even be jailed for failing to get the license before using the music. An injunction may also be placed on the individual concerned by the court. In essence, a civil and criminal action can be filed against the culprit simultaneously.

Is it true that the new law is the creation of the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC)

No. The NCC initiated it through the Ministry of Justice and the stakeholders later gathered to back it up. We made inputs and contributions to it. I can also speak of about twenty associations that participated in the public hearing before the Senate. So, we can’t really say the new law is a creation of the NCC.

Does the law make more money for composers and authors?

Definitely. It depends on how composers and authors go about exploiting the opportunity provided by the law. Like we are doing in MCSN, for instance, we look at wherever music is being exploited, particularly for business purposes. We go in there and made the culprits obtain our license and pay, failure which we seek legal redress.

Has the new law take care of all the shortcomings of the old law?

This has been done to a large extent. Even though, nothing made of man can be perfect. But, we will continue to test the new law until we start to discover the weak points before looking at how to strengthen them. I believed that the development of a law is in the testing. So, I think it’s a continuos exercise.

What are the responsibilities of users of music to the creators under the new law?

Under the new law, users of music are expected to approach the copyright owners before going ahead to use the work. They must not assume that since no one has come to them, they are free to use the works. The responsibility is on them to first seek the permission of owners before proceeding with the usage of the works to avoid any liability. The users can approach us to get the license for them to use the work.

What has been the impact of the new law on the copyright industry?

It’s just about two months that new law was released to the public. It was signed in March this year by former President Muhammadu Buhari. But, it was only released in May. The agitations about the new law started in 2012 owing to feelings in some quarters that copyright owners were not adequately protected, among other issues. One of the impacts of the new law on the industry is that users are now more responsive.

How does the new law impacts on the membership of MCSN?

The membership of MCSN is growing by the minute. As we speak now, people are registering online filling their membership forms, sending in their deeds of assignments and so on. So, the new law has really impacted on MCSN membership.