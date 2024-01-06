Creative Industry Crucial To My Administration –Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said that the creative industry was crucial to his administration. This came as he celebrated the ingenuity, creativity, and immense artistic talents of Nigeria’s thriving entertainment industry.

According to a release by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the President congratulated Ms. Funke Akindele on her record-setting film and commended the ace thespian for her contributions to the growth of the industry.

The President extoled the excellence of the Nigerian creative industry, acknowledging its pivotal place as a medium not only for artistic expression but also a source of enormous soft power and viable export.

“The creative industry is one of the high-employment sectors, providing jobs for our able and talented youths. It is an industry that is crucial to my administration.

I salute Nigerians for their enduring support and patronage of home-grown creative efforts. We will provide the conducive environment for the industry to thrive further,” President Tinubu stated.