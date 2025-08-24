Creative Empowerment: Adenle Leads New Legacy For Nigeria

As Nigeria approaches its 65th Independence Anniversary, celebrated educator, artist, and four-time Guinness World Record (GWR) holder Adetunwase Adenle is preparing to make history once again, not for personal acclaim, but to empower Nigerian youth and preserve the nation’s rich cultural legacy.

In a bold and unprecedented initiative, Adenle is leading the creation of a 1,040-foot-long legacy painting, a monumental work of art that captures 130 years of Nigeria’s history, 65 years before Independence and 65 years after. The massive piece will document the nation’s defining moments, heroes, cultures, and achievements through a fusion of art, animation, and storytelling.

“This isn’t just a painting. It’s a movement, a generational call to action powered by 10,000 young Nigerians from every walk of life,” Adenle told journalists at his studio in Ijora Badia, Lagos.

“From brushes to beats, young people are coming together to visually narrate the Nigerian journey, using creativity as a tool for patriotism and activism,” he said.

Adenle emphasized that the project goes beyond breaking a Guinness World Record, describing it as a “national awakening.”

“We are teaching our youth the true history of Nigeria, not just from textbooks, but through creativity. This is how we build pride, ignite purpose, and inspire participation in nation-building,” he said.

A key collaborator in this ambitious vision is Al-Amin Olarewaju Odugbemi, a dynamic creative lead and youth advocate. Al-Amin has been instrumental in mobilizing young Nigerians to embrace their heritage and take ownership of their future.

“This project is not just a celebration, it is a revolution of identity,” Al-Amin said. “When young people understand where we’ve been, they’re empowered to decide where we’re going.”

Adenle noted that the initiative comes at a critical time when historical narratives risk being distorted or forgotten.

“This creative campaign stands as both a historic documentation and a cultural preservation mission,” he said. “It ensures that the achievements and sacrifices of past generations are honored and remembered accurately.”

He also called on President Bola Tinubu’s administration to create institutional platforms for Nigerian youth to actively engage in history preservation, nation-building, and creative education.

“Let us not allow future generations to forget the greatness they come from,” Adenle urged. “This painting is not just our record, it’s our gift to the future.”

The initiative is set to be a highlight of this year’s Independence Day celebration, positioning Nigeria as a global symbol of youth engagement, creative empowerment, and cultural pride. With Adenle eyeing his fifth Guinness World Record, this landmark project aims to inspire a renewed sense of national identity while making history on the world stage.