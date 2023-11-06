Creative Ecosystem: Vibrant Economy, Security, Funding, Key To Connecting The Dots – Akintunde-Johnson

Country Director of Paramount Pictures, Dr. Dada Akintunde-Johnson, has said that for the entertainment industry in Nigeria to take its pride of place in the world, there are critical ‘dots that must connect’.

He noted that although Nigerians are creating value with just their talents, most Nigerians are economically disenfranchised, unfortunately, and “until that changes our sector will continue to be challenged, because we are fast-moving consumer goods.”

He also stated that the economy has to be revived for our ecosystem to thrive, stressing that creativity depends on disposable income.

Akintunde-Johnson stated this in his keynote address at the Quramo Festival of Words 2023 which ended recently in Lagos.

“Nigerians are creating value with just their talents. Some skit makers gross $5-7 million a year just by making skits. These guys make YouTube content only, and it’s not just for fun. That’s great. But there are things to consider first to keep this up.

“So, what are the critical dots that we must connect for us to be able to take our place within the comity of the world’s entertainment community? Undoubtedly, the US has dominated that space over the years. We can see how a country like Korea has come on in leaps and bounds. I’m outstanding about Nigerian women going on about K-drama; I didn’t think they make content that would resonate in this part. Chinese movies were because they fight; Nigerians are fascinated by martial arts.

“In K-drama, they don’t fight. Some K-drama actors are way more popular than American actors. There’s a guy called Lee Min-ho. Some Nigerian women in their hundreds of thousands are dating him; he doesn’t know. He’s that popular. On his birthday, people are posting messages on their social media handles on him. And I’m like, who’s this guy,” he said.

According to him, that underscores the potential versus reality, and our potential doesn’t translate until that guy being celebrated globally is a Nigerian actor.

“I want to see Chinese people going crazy over a Nigerian creative. Again, what are the critical dots that we must connect? I always tell my team or my teams everywhere I’ve worked that at the risk of simplification or over-simplification, the way I look at life is in two parts.

“There are always things that you can control, that you must do your utmost at all times to control. And there are always things that you cannot control, that you must commit to the hands of God. I believe this is how life broadly is categorised or divided. There are things that we control and there are things that we don’t control.

“Similarly, there are dots that must connect within the creative industry that you and I in this room do not control. I’m going to start with some of the things that we don’t control that have to align. Why do we have to discuss them? In discussing them, we can begin to engage those whose responsibility it is to control and change those things.”

He explained that one of the things that must change to help us grow the creative ecosystem and enable us to deliver on the potential that we have is the economy of the country.

“In marketing, in economics, the concept of disposable income cannot be talked about enough. What does that mean? Disposable income is the money that’s left after your bills are paid from your income. Your disposable income describes what’s left after you have paid all your bills. Most Nigerians do not have the kind of disposable income that allows them to buy entertainment products and services across the board. How do you pay for streaming services, buy concert tickets, pay TV, and stream your favourite songs several times; it just doesn’t work that way. Like I said, people take care of their bills first before they start to think of entertainment.

“Like my friend would say: most Nigerians are economically disenfranchised, unfortunately. Until that changes our sector will continue to be challenged, because we are fast-moving consumer goods. We’re not offering products and services that people would feel inconvenienced if they don’t use them. No matter how bad things are, people must brush their teeth; so, they will buy toothpaste. People will need to have their baths; so, they will buy soap. People need to wash clothes, so they will buy detergents. But music? If they don’t stream Davido’s music, nothing will happen to them. If they don’t pay for a DSTV subscription, nothing will happen to them. A lot of people who used to pay for subscriptions 10 years ago no longer do so. It’s not because Nigerians hate to watch pay TV; no, they just can’t afford it.

“Whenever I’m in the US and because I’m a huge football fan, unlike one here where you pay one subscription fee and you can watch all you want to watch on DSTV. Over there they are scattered all over and you have to pay subscription for each of them. So, to watch the Champions League, I have to subscribe to a channel; to watch Laliga, you have to pay ESPN. To watch the English Premier League, I need two subscriptions, one to FoboTV and Peacock TV. Carabau Cup has a different subscription. I have to explain to my wife why I have to subscribe to five different channels just to watch 22 men kick a round leather object for 90 minutes. But those services are profitable in America regardless, because Americans have disposable income to use them.

“Let me shock you with some startling statistics. MultiChoice has been in Nigeria for close to 30 years yet it does not have up to 1.5 million active subscribers in Nigeria out of 200 million people! Netflix, Amazon Prime and other streaming services put together don’t have more than 500,000 subscribers in a country of over 200 million people.

“So, I don’t want to overbeat the horse, not dead yet, but in a bit of a coma. The economy has to be revived for our ecosystem to thrive. Creativity depends on disposable income; Hollywood would die if Americans didn’t have disposable income. It’s just what it is.

“My last point to demonstrate disposable income is that almost all the year, big Nigerian artists are touring America and Europe. As I speak Adekunle God is on tour; Davido is on tour; and quite a number of artists are touring. And what that means is that quite a number of performing back-to-back at different concert venues. All of those artistes are Nigerians who are touring abroad. There are 36 states in Nigeria; they’ve only been to two – Lagos and Abuja for most of their carriers. Are you trying to tell me Burna Boy doesn’t have fans in Kano and Kaduna? Are we saying there are no Igbo people that huge fans of Phyno in Kano and Kaduna who’d like to pay N5,000 to watch him? But why isn’t it happening? Lack of disposable income!”

He added that the second point of what we don’t control that is militating against our ecosystem that we have to connect the dot is insecurity!

According to him, “A few years ago, some Chinese wanted to come to Nigeria to invest in cinemas. At the time Nigeria only had 53 cinema houses. That company has over 600 cinemas in China. You can’t reasonably go and set up a cinema house in the north; someone can get funny and blow up the cinema hall. You can’t take a concert to a certain part of the country, because of insecurity. It’s not my responsibility; it’s not your responsibility to create or provide security. That’s outside of our control.

“In 2014 we were filming a commercial at the centre of Onitsha; we had two truckloads of police. But some guys showed and seized our equipment and demanded millions to release them. The police were helpless. It’s the same experience our music video directors have when they are filming music videos. Some area boys will just show up and seize their equipment and they have to pay millions. This doesn’t happen in other climes. What that meant was that we used to take a lot of our money to South Africa to go and film, because we were more secure there.

“So those are two things we don’t have control over but which are critical if we must connect the dots in the creative ecosystem.”

On the things that we can control and are critical to the growth of the industry, he said: “There’s a saying that if you have not held a tennis racket by age four, there’s no chance you can ever win Wimbledon Championship. Simple. So, start learning; and acquire knowledge. Practice. So, capacity building is one of those dots to connect. We must be as skilled as anyone else in the world.

“We have to make sure that what we are putting out there is representative of our best efforts otherwise we will misrepresent ourselves. If I was speaking with some funders two years after Netflix launched, and they were planning to go to some places in Africa, and Nigeria wasn’t there. But Senegal was there, and I was alarmed. But they said they tried to watch a Nigerian movie on Netflix and they fell asleep four times! And they abandoned the movie, and they were asking: is this the Nollywood they were shouting about? Imagine the impact if what they watched was excellent!

“The number of people in the world who can watch content is staggering. So, we have to make the most of the content that those streaming platforms present to the world, which would encourage further investments and motivate people to come to put their money into Nigerian productions.”

Funding, he further stated, is one of those dots to connect.

He noted that, unlike parts of the world where you can access grants and loans, you can’t here, adding that if you take a loan to fund a film in Nigeria, “they will sell your house in Lagos, sell the one in the village and may even sell all your family members to pay the loan! The interest rate is like 26 per cent plus managing fees and all that. It’s impracticable. So how do you raise financing? Well. It worked for me a few times. It might work for you.

“There are people in Nigeria who have lots of money. If the formal structure does not allow you to raise money, then we’ve got to get creative. You’ve got to learn how to make pitches to those people who have the money. Write a business plan for your creative idea.

Find some guy who knows some guy who has money and let them get you in front of them. Show them how you will use their money to make more money; that’s how to get financing if you’re not from a rich family. And most of us are not from rich families. I’m not from one.

Financing; we’ve got to have it. That’s a critical dot, because no matter how great and grand your ideas are, if you don’t have money to get them off the ground, they will remain permanently in the realm of ideas. We must find creative ways to raise money because without money our dreams do not take flight.”