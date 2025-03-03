Creative Economy: We’ll Drive Growth, Investment With Data –Minister

Share

Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, has said plans have been concluded to launch the DE30 platform to drive growth, investments and unlock opportunities in the creative sector.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos at the weekend, Musawa said DE30 was a platform that would provide adequate data on the creative industry to help players and investors make informed decisions.

She also added that the data-driven platform will help create an environment for investors to grow the country’s creative landscape while enabling proper monitoring and evaluation of the sector.

The minister said: “Our vision is to build an integrated, data-driven, and investment-friendly ecosystem that really has the potential to unlock the great opportunities that abound in this industry.

“The DE30 platform will be able to map our current industry landscape and offer forward-looking insights.”

Musawa noted that key features of the DE30 include infrastructure audit, a tool to guide public-private partnerships and target investments, and industry forecasts.

The minister stated that the government is actively working with the private sector to develop critical infrastructure and an enabling environment for the country’s creative industry to thrive.

According to her, the PPP model will propel Nigeria’s creative and tourism industry to new heights by allowing it to unlock its immense potential and enhance economic growth while ensuring sustainability.

She explained that the government targets increasing GDP by $100 billion through the creative and tourism industry by 2030.

“Our goal is to ensure that Nigeria’s creative economy contributes significantly to national revenue.

Based on global best practices and our own in-depth analysis, we are confident that this sector can add $100 billion to GDP by 2023,” she said.

Speaking on plans to ensure that adequate financing is provided for entrepreneurs in the sector, she noted that the government is working with the banks and other financial institutions to foster intellectual property (IP) monetisation in the country

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

