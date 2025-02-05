Creative Economy: Smart City Donates N25m Studio To Osun Youths

Share

In a move to boost the creative capacity of youths in Osun State, Smart City, a business entity has donated the sum of N25 million towards the establishment of a Content Creation Studio in the state.

The studio, set to be located in the SDG Skills Acquisition Centre in Dagbolu, will serve as a hub for emerging and professional digital creators, providing state-of-the-art facilities to enhance content production and digital storytelling in Osun State.

A statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi after the two-day creative seminar, stated that the successful event showed the state’s commitment to sustainable development, innovation, and cultural preservation.

“The Osun SDG Conference has successfully underscored the state’s commitment to sustainable development, innovation, and cultural preservation. With initiatives like the Content Creation Studio, Osun continues to position itself as a hub for creative excellence and economic empowerment”, it stated.

He further commended the event partners, such as Jumbo Food, and Smart City among others for the support given to the government in opening up the creative sector.

The event climaxed with participants embarking on a tour of the State’s rich cultural heritage, sustainable craftsmanship, and thriving creative economy.

Participants commenced their journey at Afin-Ilu Palace, where they explored the history and significance of the royal drummer in Yoruba culture. This visit provided deep insights into the role of music and oral traditions in preserving heritage and strengthening community identity.

The next stop was the Adire Oodua Textile Hub, where attendees learned about the intricate process of Adire (tie and dye) and Batik fabric making. This visit underscored the importance of sustainable local fashion in economic development.

A special runway show was incorporated to celebrate Osun’s finest textile designs, further promoting indigenous craftsmanship and creative enterprise.

At the Scrap Art Museum of Dotun Popoola, participants witnessed the transformation of waste materials into stunning artworks. This experience reinforced the value of recycling and upcycling in fostering a circular economy, demonstrating how discarded materials can be repurposed into valuable and profitable creations.

The tour effectively brought to life the conference’s key themes of sustainability, innovation, and economic empowerment. By engaging with real-world applications of sustainable development, participants gained a deeper appreciation of the potential for local industries to drive positive change.

