Creative Economy: Senate Seeks N10bn For Establishment Of National Monuments In FCT

The Senate, on Tuesday, called for appropriation of N10 billion for the Ministry of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy, for construction of national monuments in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Culture and Creative Economy, Senator Ogoshi Onawo, made the appeal while presenting reports of the budget defense of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies under the Committee, to the Appropriations Committee, at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

Onawo, listed the proposed monuments to include the National Museum, National Gallery, and National Theatre, noting that the new Ministry of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy, was a new Ministry that would serve as an alternative revenue generator to oil revenue, given its potential to drive revenue generation and improve the nation’s economy.

He said that the Ministry had already developed a road map on what needed to be done to further grow the nation’s economy,

urging the Appropriations Committee to support the Ministry and its agencies, to drive its plans and programmes for further growth of the economy.

He said that the monuments, when established would create employment and revenue generation, explaining that the CBN and the Bankers’ Committee had taken over the renovation of the National Theatre, Igumu Lagos, to make it more fitting and productive for revenue generation.

He stated that on completion, the theatre would be capable of generating N500 million for the nation, saying that arrangements had been concluded for the renovation and that it would be operated for some time and finally handed over back to the Federal Government.

Chairman of the Appropriations Committee, Senator Solomon Adeola, said that the Ministry would need a Special Intervention fund to productively drive the intents and purpose of the Ministry.

Adeola said that the envelope budget given to the Ministry could only cater to its day-to-day activities while urging the Ministry to draw up a feasibile plan for realising a creative economy through the Ministry’s activities.

He urged the Ministry to encourage and partner with the private sector players in its quest to execute its plans for a creative economy, saying, that the Senate would partner and support where necessary.