Creative Economy: Group Creates Fertile Ground For FG

Inside Nollywood has expressed its readiness to create fertile ground for the Federal Government to developed and promote a creative economy.

This was disclosed on Tuesday at the Inside Nollywood International Film Festival & Awards press conference in Abuja.

Nonso Diobi, actor and ambassador, Inside Nollywood said “We are matching to that future where there will be total inclusivity. The more we come together, the more we achieve. content is the new oil well in the world.

“We are creating grounds for the government to come in, the most important thing is how to get the government to understand what we are doing and with this festival, we have created a partway for the government to come and make available facilities that will ensure the growth of creative Economy”.

Diobi stressed that the festival is all about the celebration of original expression.

“We have been seen by the world because we have been telling our story and we have inspired the world and I believe it’s time for us to sell out our business to the wider world.

“I am hungry to be part of the project because we are old enough, we are bringing people from all over the world because we have proven to the world that we are great people.

“We are not doing that for self-aggrandisement but for the growth of the industry and to take the industry to the next level in terms of the creative economy, its our time we have platform that will encourage everyone to be involved.

“It’s an entertainment summit and I guarantee you that the international world is ready for us. I’m so hungry to see us go to the next level. This festival is going to open up creative economy in Nigeria” he stressed.

The founder, Inside Nollywood, Muoma Obina noted that it is 10 years of original expression, promoting original content, analysing the quality of production across africa and Nollywood as a whole.

“It is not just about movie festival but a celebration of our achievement in changing Nollywood. We have attracted investors that are ready to invest in Nollywood projects. The awards are in three categories; Hall of Fame,

practitioners award and Festival award”

The president, Thanos Charity Foundation, Ugochukwu Ifeanyi noted that Nigeria actors have done very well worldwide.

” We are proud to partner with them because they are empowering girls and that is what our organization stands for. We are trying to create creative Economy by ourselves, the government has already indicated interest in investing in creative economy, but the ground has to be fertile for them to invest”.