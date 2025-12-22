Creative Economy: CNDaniels Couture Urges FG To Review Textile Policy

The Chief Executive Officer of CNDaniels Couture, Nnamdi Daniel, has called on the Federal Government to review Nigeria’s textile policy to boost the local industry and promote economic growth.

Speaking at the end-of-the-year party tagged Canvas of Culture, Daniel highlighted the challenges faced by local textile manufacturers and designers, including high import costs and inadequate policies.

“We need policies that support local industries and make our fabrics competitive,” Daniel emphasised the need for the government to address these challenges to boost the local textile industry and create jobs.

“We’re promoting Nigerian culture and fashion, but we need government support to succeed,” he added.

He speaks about the upcoming GLAMTRAD event, a showcase of Nigerian culture and fashion, in collaboration with the British Council.

“The event aims to promote Nigerian traditional outfits and fabrics, while creating jobs and economic opportunities for locals. “We’re trying to bring back our cultural heritage and tell our story through fashion,” Daniel says.

“We’re working with local artisans and grassroots people to promote their work and create economic value,” Daniel adds.

The event is expected to attract attention from international markets, including Uganda and the US.

“British Council has tested every, in fact, this is the first of its kind, the executives to apply to use their space. It’s called use of space events, to use your space for their event, and we applied to use their spaces in Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt, which, when they saw our proposal and what we tend to do with it, they were really excited about it and they gave us a go-ahead.

“So, we have a website already for that. It’s a search community. So, unlike a regular fashion show, what I’m going to do is go deep into our culture, through fashion, to explain things that nobody knows about in Nigeria.

“It’s not, no longer news that today people are beginning to forget what our fabrics look like, what our cultural heritage is. We no longer have the fashion sense that is true to us. We’re now, we have now turned everything into an English fashion.”

He informed that the aim is to make local fabrics marketable. “So we’re not just trying now to economically create jobs for Nigeria. We’re trying to economically make our fabrics marketable. Make our fabrics viable.

So that the people who weave these things, people who do beats and other creative arts, can actually be brought to the forefront and put upon your work and appreciate it for what it is.”