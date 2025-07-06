Creative Convention Vs Lagos Returns For Its 4th Edition, ‘The Fire Forging The Future’

Lagos’ leading creative convention has returned for its 4th edition with a bold vision for African innovation across art, fashion, film, and music.

Under the visionary, cinematic theme, “Este Fuego” which means “This Fire”, VVS Lagos deepens its mission to build a sustainable, unified creative ecosystem, one where African excellence is not just celebrated, but structurally supported.

“Este Fuego is not a trend, it’s our truth told boldly,” says Ifeanyi Nwune, founder of VVS Lagos. “This fire belongs to those who have walked through it, and who now shape the future with clarity, intention, and community.”

The Engineer-turned-Fashion designer, and Music executive whose work has graced figures from Davido to Stevie Wonder, launched VVS in 2022 encouraging African creatives to no longer rely on external validation to shine.

Rooted in a continent-wide creative awakening, the Pan African creative society, for the first time, features multidimensional programming and creative outputs across five powerful pillars: fashion, art, film, music, and technology.

The week-long festival between the 7th to 13th of July, 2025, will feature Thought-Leadership Conversations, Art Exhibitions, Film Screenings in collaboration with AFRIFF, and its Future Labs Grants & Mentorship Programme in partnership with TheGoodco, supporting emerging creatives. It concludes on a high note with a High Concept Fashion Show and the unveil of a legacy music album featuring Nigeria’s leading music artistes including Runtown, Pretty Boy DO, Jeriq.

Set within the iconic Federal Palace Hotel, Nahous stands as a contemporary bridge to heritage, a space steeped in the legacy of Festac ’77, where African cultural sovereignty was once globally staged. Its selection as a VVS 2025 key venue is both symbolic and intentional honouring past revolutions while igniting new ones.

Anchored in Lagos as both spiritual and cultural capital, VVS Lagos offers a platform for collaboration, visibility, and long-term growth across the global African creative industry.

Aligning with national policy on creative tourism globally, heritage preservation and job creation, VVS Lagos is backed by the Lagos State Govt and the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy (FMACCE).

VVS Lagos has grown into a beacon for multi-hyphenate talent, accelerating African creative ascension through narrative-driven experiences, and community-led infrastructure.

With strategic partners including Nahous, Ledrop Nigeria, Topship, British Council, Sterling Bank, MTN and the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF), VVS Lagos is building not just events, but enduring legacy and creative economy pathways.

“VVS Lagos is not just my vision, it is our collective fire,” says Ifeanyi Nwune.

“Every partner, artist, and participant in this journey expands the network of descendants reclaiming creative power. This is above an event. This is a movement shaping the future of African creative infrastructure.”