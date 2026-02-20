Creative Connect Is About Building Sustainable, Globally Impactful Creative Ecosystems – Deola Art Alade

Entertainment Week Africa hosted Creative Connect, an intimate gathering during Grammys Weekend. Designed to bring together senior decision-makers and Africa’s leading creative innovators, the event provided a platform for global industry players and African creative leaders to engage and drive collaboration that grows Africa’s $50bn+ creative economy while building sustainable infrastructure and long-term value.

Convened by Darey and Deola Art Alade, founders of Entertainment Week Africa, the gathering brought together leaders across music, film, fashion, and other creative industries. Speaking at the event, Deola Art Alade, who is the Group CEO of Livespot360, emphasized that “Creative Connect” is about “bridging continents, connecting decisionmakers with Africa’s visionary leaders, and exploring ways to build sustainable, globally impactful creative ecosystems.”

Also, speaking at the event, Darey Art Alade, who is the Chief Creative Officer at Livespot360, noted that Africa’s creative economy “is brimming with talent and innovation.” He added, “Our goal with gatherings like Creative Connect is to highlight these leaders and ensure that the continent’s creative story is told on its own terms with value, recognition, and sustainability at the centre.”

The event highlighted the power of strategic engagement between African creatives and international stakeholders, offering an exclusive platform for networking, collaboration, and knowledge exchange. Images from the gathering capture the energy, connections, and dynamic discussions that unfolded throughout the day. “Creative Connect” underscores Entertainment Week Africa’s commitment to positioning Africa at the forefront of global cultural and creative conversations, amplifying voices that are shaping the continent’s artistic and economic future.