Creative and Tourism Infrastructure Corporation, big boost for sector, says Malan

As the industry operators and observers grapple to fathom the recent approval given by the Federal Government for the Creative and Tourism Infrastructure Corporation (CTIC) by the Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Industry, one of the leading players in the tourism sector, Kabir M. Malan, has thrown his weight behind the Hannatu Musawa’s pet projetct, noting that it is a big boost for the cultural tourism and creative sector.

Malan, who is a former President of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) and current Chairman of Board of Trustees of ATPN, however, stressed that it success depends on the fidelity of the proponent and the putting in place of the necessary structures for its execution.

He called on the private sector operators not to stay aloof but to engage with the Minister and take active part in the implementation of the pet project, noting that jettisoning the project will not be in their best interest and that of the sector.

To this end, he called on the leadership of the various associations in the sector to mobilise their members to engage and hold the Minister to account.

Below is excerpts of his thoughts on the subject:

CTIC is it

The recent announcement of the Creative and Tourism Infrastructure Corporation (CTIC) by the Nigerian government signifies a strategic move to bolster the nation’s creative and tourism sectors. While specific details about the CTIC are currently limited, we can explore the potential implications of such an initiative based on existing developments and the broader context of Nigeria’s cultural and tourism landscape.

Infrastructure Development:

The establishment of the CTIC suggests a focused effort to enhance infrastructure supporting the creative and tourism industries. This could lead to the development of state-of-the-art facilities, such as cultural centres, museums, performance venues, and tourist attractions, thereby enriching the cultural fabric and appeal of Nigeria.

Economic Growth

By investing in creative and tourism infrastructure, the CTIC has the potential to stimulate economic activities, create employment opportunities, and attract both domestic and international tourists. This aligns with initiatives like the Lagos State Government’s allocation of ₦4.64 billion to upscale tourist sites, aiming to boost the state’s tourism sector.

Cultural Preservation and Promotion:

The CTIC could play a pivotal role in preserving Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage by supporting projects that showcase traditional arts, crafts, and historical sites. This would not only educate locals and visitors but also instil pride in Nigeria’s diverse cultural identities.

Implementation and Oversight

The success of the CTIC will largely depend on effective implementation and governance. Clear frameworks must be established to ensure transparency, accountability, and efficient use of resources to prevent mismanagement and corruption.

Sustainability

It’s crucial that the CTIC adopts sustainable practices in its projects to protect the environment and ensure long-term viability. This includes considering the ecological impact of tourism infrastructure and promoting responsible tourism practices.

Community Involvement

For the CTIC’s initiatives to be successful there must be active involvement and buy-in from local communities. Ensuring that projects benefit local populations and respect cultural sensitivities will be essential in fostering support and participation.

While the formation of the Creative and Tourism Infrastructure Corporation holds significant promise for advancing Nigeria’s creative and tourism sectors, its success will hinge on strategic planning, effective implementation, and inclusive practices that consider the needs and aspirations of all stakeholders involved.

Trust Deficit

Years of unfulfilled promises, mismanagement, and lack of continuity in tourism policies have led to widespread skepticism and cynicism among practitioners. Every time a new initiative is announced, the first reaction is doubt rather than excitement. However, as practitioners, we cannot afford to sit back and let history repeat itself. Instead, we must take proactive and engaging steps to ensure that this new Creative and Tourism Infrastructure Corporation (CTIC) delivers real value.

Rebuilding Trust Through Accountability

While skepticism is understandable, it should not translate into disengagement. If practitioners distance themselves from the process, they risk being excluded from critical decision-making. And we all know that our governments always have their way.

Instead, we must insist on accountability mechanisms -demanding transparency in project implementation, funding allocation, and timelines. A watchdog approach, where tourism associations like Association of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria (ATPN) closely monitor developments, will be essential.

Engagement and Collaboration

Skepticism should drive increased engagement, not withdrawal. We need to position ourselves as active stakeholders, not passive observers. That means: Seeking representation and relevant engagement of policymakers through dialogues, town halls, and advocacy efforts.

Collaborating with private sector players to complement government efforts and push for sustainable, business-friendly policies.

Demanding Policy Continuity

One of the biggest challenges in Nigeria’s tourism sector is policy inconsistency – new governments abandon projects of their predecessors. Practitioners must push for legal and institutional safeguards that ensure continuity. We must advocate for policies that are binding and legally backed, preventing abrupt policy reversals.

Leveraging Technology and Public Awareness

Today, technology gives us a powerful tool to track progress and expose inefficiencies. Social media, data analytics, and digital platforms should be used to document promises versus actual delivery. Public pressure can be a strong force in ensuring projects are not abandoned.

Working Doubly Hard, But Strategically

This is not just about working harder but working smarter. Practitioners must: Strengthen professional associations to become more influential lobbying bodies.

Equip themselves with data and research to counter weak policies with strong alternatives.

Build coalitions with local communities, investors, and the media to create a broad support base for sustainable tourism policies.

A Time for Action is now

While distrust is justified, apathy will only allow the cycle of failure to continue. By staying engaged, demanding transparency, and strategically positioning ourselves, we can turn skepticism into constructive pressure that ensures the CTIC and other initiatives serve the real needs of the industry. It’s time to shift to active advocacy.

