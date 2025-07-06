Creation Of Kainji State’ll Address Insecurity In Niger, Kebbi — Ibeto

Musa Ibeto, Chairman of the Steering Committee for the Movement for the Creation of Kainji State, has said that the proposed state, carved from parts of Niger and Kebbi states, would help tackle the persistent insecurity affecting the region.

Speaking during the North Central Zonal Public Hearing on Constitutional Review, organised by the Senate and held in Jos, Ibeto explained that the demand for Kainji State is being championed by three emirates—Kontagora and Borgu in Niger State, and Zuru Emirate in Kebbi State.

According to him, the vast landmass of Niger State has posed serious governance challenges, leading to increasing insecurity, especially in areas that are hard to access. He argued that the creation of a new state would improve governance, enhance accessibility, and curtail the spread of insecurity.

“Some places in Niger and Kebbi States are difficult to govern effectively due to the sheer size of the territory. When regions are too large, it creates ungoverned spaces, which in turn provide safe havens for criminal elements,” Ibeto said.

He noted that Niger State alone covers 47,395 square kilometers—accounting for 10% of Nigeria’s total land area—and that in some cases, it takes up to two days to travel by road from one end of the state to the other.

“With a population of over 3.4 million people, we surpass the population of more than 10 existing states in Nigeria. In terms of land area, one local government in Niger is larger than the entire Southeast region,” he noted.

Ibeto emphasized that the movement is not only historically justified but also necessary for equity and effective governance.

“Historically, our people have been split across provinces due to colonial administrative changes from 1902 to 1994. Even when new states were created in 1976, the divisions persisted. Now, given our historical bonds and shared cultural affinity, it is time to reunite and demand a state of our own.”

He added that the proposed Kainji State meets all constitutional requirements and that its creation would empower the local population, improve service delivery, and help restore security to neglected areas.

“For instance, traveling from Madala near Suleja to Babana—a border town with the Republic of Benin—takes nearly two days. These vast, ungoverned spaces are part of what fuels insecurity. By creating Kainji State, we can bring governance closer to the people and limit the operations of bandits and other criminal groups.”

Ambassador Ibeto also expressed appreciation to Professor Jerry Gana, who, while presenting the case for Edu State from Niger, acknowledged the legitimacy and merit of the demand for Kainji State.

“We are grateful to Professor Jerry Gana for his statesmanship in recognising that the demand for Kainji State is valid and deserving of Senate consideration.”

He concluded by calling on the Senate to give favorable consideration to their request, stressing that the creation of Kainji State would serve the interests of justice, equity, and national security.