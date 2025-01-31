Creation of Ijebu State Will Address Imbalance Between North, South, Says Ogunjebe

Share

There has been growing agitation for the creation of Ijebu State out of the current Ogun State. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Otunba Dayo Ogunjebe talked about the whole issue and process of actualising the agitation. He expressed confidence that the state would be created by the National Assembly owing to the support it (the bill) is enjoying from the President. Excerpts:

The current government is almost two years in office; overall, what would be your general assessment?

The government as you can see is carrying out some reforms which I must admit have been very painful to the masses because of their impacts on day-to-day living. Regrettably, these are just what the government needs to do at this time to rework the country to the path of sustainable development and growth. We must however, be glad that these reforms are beginning to yield the needed fruits for the betterment of our people who are looking up to the government for quality living.

You talked about the country facing some tough challenges, who would you blame for that?

It is the government that should be blamed considering the fact that they keep devaluing the Naira. I know that the government is under so much pressure from external forces and international organisations to keep doing that but what I can tell the government is to fashion out ways that we can shore up the value of the Naira through improved productivity and export of goods and services. As a country, we need to export more and import less. Thank God that local players are now coming on board by setting up refineries across the country. For instance, the government should make it a deliberate policy to support the likes of Dangote Refinery and others, so that the country will spend less foreign exchange earnings on fuel importation. Dangote seems to be the biggest player owing to the fact that the operations of others are somewhat epileptic and unable to serve the energy needs of the country.

Let’s come to Ogun State where you are from, there has been this growing call for the creation of Ijebu State…

(Cuts in) I am in support of it. I am even campaigning for it.

What benefits do you think that would bring for the Ijebu-speaking people of the state?

It will front leap Ijebuland in the sense that the new state will have the complement of a political entity comparable with what you have currently with other states of the federation. We will now have the ability to elect people into both state and federal legislatures. It will bring development closer to the people and it would also help development to be accelerated in the remaining parts of the area now known as Ogun State.

How do you react to belief in some quarters that the agitation for the creation of Ijebu State might actually be misplaced considering the fact that only very few states are viable. Do you think the new state if created by the government will be viable?

Yes! The new state will be very viable if created considering the fact that we have the necessary assets for it to start up. Don’t forget that we have a shoreline that can be tapped for development. Don’t also forget that we can take advantage of the developments at the Lagos end of Epe Deep Sea Port to develop our own seaport to cater for our developmental needs in the new state. Currently ongoing is the Cargo Airport in Iperu, which will also be a catalyst for the development of the new state. Above all, I can tell you for free that we have competent and passionate sons and daughters who are looking forward to the creation of the new state. They are already waiting and willing to contribute their quota. In all, commercial activities will become very vibrant in the new state. The area to be designated has an abundance of raw materials to feed cottage industries that will spring up in the new state.

Has there been any form of consensus within the ranks of the groups and communities agitating for the state?

Historically, Ijebu-Ode and Ijebu-Igbo are brothers; the third major bloc is the Ijebu Remo speaking clan who are from Ile-Ife. This is the reason the Ooni of Ife has been supporting the agitation. To the respected monarch, the new state will most probably be an extension of his domain. Globally, Ijebus are everywhere. We have the Omo Alare Foundation, a think tank group that organises conferences and workshops across the world. Now with the new proposed tax regime, the people will fast track development of the area.

How?

Once we develop our sea port, the goods coming from the ports will get to us easily and we can export easily to other places too.

What is the disposition of other areas of Ogun State where you are trying to sever yourself from?

Are you talking about the Yewas and the Egbas? They too are excited because they too will be happy to be in their own state. The Alake of Egba was in Ijebu Ode recently. There were so many other monarchs from Yewa areas too who have shown some form of solidarity to the cause. They were with the senator representing Ogun East, Senator Gbenga Daniel and the major topic of discussion on the occasion was the new state being proposed. You can see that there is no form of misgivings and animosity at all.

What was the body language of the Alake and other traditional rulers when they came?

Of course, he was happy. He remarked in a jovial manner that ‘once you people have your Ijebu State, what is left is Egba State.’ He said even though he was very quick to let everyone know that we are all brothers and sisters in Ogun State.

You believe that this agitation won’t bring about acrimony between the various ethnic groupings?

As far as I can see there is no acrimony and there won’t be acrimony when the new state comes on board. Everybody will be happy.

What is the disposition of the Yewa and Awori-speaking people of the state?

They are happy because they are saying that it would afford them better opportunity to participate fully and better in the new Ogun State because of the fact that the state would now be renamed in a manner that would make them more relevant to happenings and developments in the state. I am sure that they are favourably disposed to it too.

Has there been any consensus as to how the new state will fare in terms of issues such as where the capital would be as well as how political opportunities would be distributed?

What I know that is going on is, if they call it Ijebu-Remo, the capital will be in Ijebu Ode meaning Ijebu and Remo people to carry the two units along but if it is Ijebu alone, the capital will be in Sagamu.

Is it one issue that has been settled by the parties involved?

Sincerely, I don’t know but that is the conversation that is ongoing among stakeholders.

Let me ask you pointedly, where do you think the capital of the new state should be?

During the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo when the agitation gained momentum, the former president advocated the capital should be in Ikenne, the hometown of Chief Obafemi Awolowo as a mark of honour to the name and the legacy of the late nationalist. We are being careful with the nomenclature of the proposed state so as not to make any of the component units feel left behind.

Unlike during military rule when states could be created through fiat, it’s somewhat cumbersome to get it done in a democratic regime considering the requirements and the procedure for carrying it out, do you think that can be done now considering the procedure and process to follow?

Yes. It’s just to secure two-third approval of the National Assembly membership and the concurrent approval of the same number of state Houses of Assembly. I mean the approval of 24 Houses of Assembly in the country.

You think that is achievable?

Yes! To ensure balance in the distribution of states across the six geo-political zones; for instance, the North West has seven states while the South West has 6 states. I think there is the need for equity and justice on this.

How well have you (agitators) been able to lobby other states across the country to achieve your aim?

That is ongoing at top levels of government. We have taken our agitation to prominent personalities across the country such as the Sultan of Sokoto. From all that I can see, I can’t see any issue meeting up with the constitutional requirements needed for the creation of Ijebu State. Our member in the Senate, Senator Gbenga Daniel, has been doing a lot to lobby his colleagues at the National Assembly to come along with us on this. He has also been using his influence too to lobby state governors to join us in the agitation. Don’t forget that he was governor of Ogun State in the past.

One key personality that will make this happen is President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; let me ask you, what is the disposition of the President to this agitation?

I can tell for free that the whole agitation was kick started by the President himself who sent the bill to the National Assembly for consideration of the members. There is the need to correct the lopsidedness of state creation in the country. We have 19 states in the North while there are 17 states in the South.

