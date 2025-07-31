Creation Of Anioma State’ll Correct Historical Imbalance, Says Nwoko

The senator representing Delta North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Ned Nwoko, has said that the creation of the proposed Anioma State will give Anioma people the recognition and representation they deserve.

Nwoko, who is a member of the Senate Committee on Constitution Review and currently pushing for the creation of Anioma State, said the proposed new state will serve as a beacon of unity and progress; not just for the people of Delta North, but for Nigeria as a whole.

Expressing optimism that the National Assembly will approve the application for the creation of Anioma State, the lawmaker said he believes in his people, the resilience of the Anioma spirit, the strength of their culture, and the depth of their contributions to Nigeria’s growth.

“This belief is more than a personal mantra; it is the fuel behind a historic movement. While others may have seen the idea of Anioma State as distant or unrealistic, I see a path forward. “Anioma State is a long-overdue act of justice for a people with a distinct identity, culture, and contribution to national development.

For me, this is not about personal gain. It is not about power or prestige. It is about correcting historical imbalances and giving the Anioma people the recognition and representation they deserve. “I see Anioma State as a beacon of unity and progress; not just for the people of Delta North, but for Nigeria as a whole,’’ he said.

The lawmaker, who had been able to garner the support of 91 senators out of the number in the 10th senate for the creation of Anioma State, explained that he deployed both strategic and inclusive approach to achieve this. According to him, as a lawyer, philanthropist, and now a federal lawmaker, his most ambitious and impactful pursuit yet is the ongoing campaign for the creation of Anioma State.

“Anioma State, a proposed state for the Igbo-speaking people of Delta North, has long been a subject of debate, but I understand that big changes take time and resistance is inevitable. “That is why I am pushing forward, not because it’s easy, but because it is necessary. I have seen what persistence can achieve, whether in my professional life, philanthropic efforts, or political service.

“And it is with that same conviction that the dream of Anioma State continues to gain momentum with more Nigerians becoming aware of the Anioma cause. “More lawmakers are listening. More traditional rulers and citizens voicing support, and what was once considered unlikely is now within reach,” Nwoko said.