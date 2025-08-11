Creation Of 3 Devt Authorities In Abia War Against Underdevelopment – Ekeoma

The Special Adviser to Governor Alex Otti on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, has said the decision of his boss to set up the Greater Aba Development Authority (GADA), the Greater Ohafia Development Authority (GODA) and the reorganisation of the Umuahia Capital Development Authority (UCDA) in Abia State is intentional for the development of all parts of the state.

According to him, by the establishment of GADA, GODA and UCDA, and the obvious good developmental strides of the three agencies, Governor Otti has left no one in doubt about his desire and determination to ensure that there is sustained and simultaneous development in the three Senatorial Districts of the state.

Ekeoma said that it is now generally acknowledged that GADA, which represents Aba Zone, UCDA Umuhia Zone and GODA, which represents Ohafia Zone, are doing great jobs to rewrite the history of underdevelopment that had plagued these three cities and their environs over the years through massive infrastructure upgrades.

He stressed that in spite of the road infrastructure revolution being carried out by the Ministry of Works, Otti believes more can be done.

Ekeoma said that Otti strongly holds the view that funding and deploying the three development authorities at the same time will help reduce the burden on the Works Ministry.

He stressed that by reducing the burden on the Works Ministry, Otti wants to ensure that his target of giving the state a massive facelift in the area of infrastructure is actualised in record time.

Ekeoma said that Otti’s thinking is that once the required infrastructure is put in place, it would naturally attract investments from different parts of the country.

He said, aside from attracting investors from all parts, it will also attract investors from different sectors of the economy, a development that would ignite the much-needed economic development through access and job creation.

“The hunger to ensure that every strategic and economically impactful project receives urgent attention saw him award the strategic Umuahia-Uzuakoli-Abiriba-Ohafia road to three different notable construction companies to execute at the same time, a decision that paid off as the road was delivered in record time.

“The same thing was replicated at the historic Omenuko Bridge project, as the governor’s matching order backed by effective funding has seen the project advance up to 90% in less than nine months.”

Ekeoma said that what these development authorities are doing and poised to do in the three Senatorial Districts, the rural outlooks and infrastructural decay that suffocated the progress and development of these zones and the problem of rural-urban migration bedevilling many communities in these zones will become a thing of the past.

He said that by electing Otti as the Governor of Abia State, the people have given an opportunity for vision to meet courage and capacity, which means that results must become certainty.