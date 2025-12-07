Creating State Police Will Lead To Anarchy, Says Hanga

Senator Sani Hanga has cautioned Northern governors against their renewed calls for the creation of state police, warning that the move could plunge the country into anarchy.

Speaking to journalists in Kano on Sunday, Hanga, who represents Kano Central Senatorial District under the NNPP, said state police would inevitably lead to abuse of power.

“Creating a state police is creating a police state,” he said. “It means governors will use the police to intimidate, harass, and go after anyone who opposes them.”

He argued that state police would also become rivals to the Nigeria Police Force, creating dangerous conflicts of authority.

Citing the recent Kano emirate tussle, Hanga said the situation would have escalated into violence if the state had its own police force.

“When Emir Sanusi was removed by the previous government, nothing happened. When this NNPP government restored him, they enforced it using the federal police. Those who support the other faction also relied on the federal police,” he said.

“If we had state police, there would have been civil war in Kano because each side would mobilise its own force.”

The senator also questioned the financial capacity of states to fund such an institution.

“We all know the challenges security agencies face regarding salaries and allowances. Some states have gone as long as nine months without paying workers,” he said.

“If we create state police without the money to train, equip, and pay them, we will be creating a monster. Armed personnel who are not paid will fend for themselves, and the people will suffer.”

Hanga warned that the country must not rush into a system that may worsen insecurity rather than resolve it.