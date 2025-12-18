‘Creating New Single Fintech Regulator’ll Create Additional Burden’

The proposal to establish a dedicated, single regulator for Nigeria’s burgeoning financial technology sector risks adding an unnecessary layer of bureaucratic burden rather than streamlining oversight, according to industry voices who argue that enhancing the existing multiagency framework is a more pragmatic path forward.

The question of regulatory structure has gained prominence as fintechs navigate a landscape involving the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, and the Nigeria Data Protection Commission, among others.

While the complexity is acknowledged, there is a growing consensus that creating a wholly new regulator could stifle innovation with duplicative processes and slow, costly capacitybuilding. Proponents of a unified regulator often cite the potential for clearer rules and a one-stop shop for licensing and compliance.

However, critics countered that Nigeria’s current system, though multifaceted, leverages deep institutional expertise that a nascent generalist body would struggle to replicate swiftly.

The central bank, for instance, brings decades of monetary policy and banking supervision experience, with dedicated departments for payment systems and consumer protection specifically attuned to the financial sector’s risks.

The question being posed is how quickly a new entity could develop the nuanced understanding of liquidity management, fraud prevention, and systemic stability that the CBN has cultivated. Similarly, the roles of other agencies are seen not as overlaps but as complementary pillars of a robust ecosystem.

The FCCPC focuses broadly on market conduct and anti-competitive practices, ensuring consumer rights are upheld across all sectors, including fintech. The NDPC safeguards the fundamental digital right to data privacy, a concern that transcends financial services.

“Their mandates are aligned with global standards, and a single fintech regulator would not subsume these critical functions; instead, it would likely become an additional entity for companies to engage with, potentially creating more points of friction and confusion,” said a top executive of one the neobanks in Nigeria, Henry Obiekea.

The prevailing argument from within the sector, particularly from established digital-native operations and microfinance banks, is for evolution, not revolution. The priority, they suggested, should be fostering greater collaboration and clarity among existing regulators.

According to them, “this could take the form of a formalised inter-regulatory council for fintech, joint guidance notes, and harmonised reporting portals to reduce administrative load.

Such coordinated approaches would address the genuine pain points of multiple engagements without the legislative upheaval and resource drain required to stand up a new agency from scratch.” Furthermore, there is a call for existing regulators to deepen and tailor their frameworks.

The CBN, for example, could develop more specific operational guidelines for different fintech models, from digital lenders to payment service banks, within its existing regulatory perimeter.

This approach would build upon a proven foundation of trust and institutional knowledge, allowing for agile updates as the market evolves, rather than starting from a blank slate.

Obiekea claimed: “The risk of adding another layer is not merely theoretical. It encompasses the immediate costs of funding and staffing a new regulator, which would inevitably be passed onto the industry through levies and fees.

It also includes the longer-term cost of regulatory uncertainty during a transitional period that could span years, potentially deterring investment at a critical time for Nigeria’s digital economy. The industry’s plea is for regulators to double down on engagement, streamline interfaces, and provide precise, activity-based rules.

“In essence, the sentiment is that the solution lies in making the existing system work better, not in adding another cog to the machine.

The challenges of regulating a dynamic sector are real, but they are challenges of coordination and specificity, not necessarily of structure.

As the debate continues, the pragmatic path appears to be one of enhancement, strengthening the bridges between the CBN, NDIC, FCCPC, and NDPC to create a more cohesive and efficient oversight environment.

“This, stakeholders argue, would protect consumers and systemic integrity without imposing the fresh burden of an entirely new regulatory bureaucracy on the very innovators driving financial inclusion and economic growth. The goal is a smarter regulatory ecosystem, not necessarily a bigger one.”