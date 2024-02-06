Creating employment, wealth for unemployed Nigerians

The Federal Capital Territory, the nation’s capital, was not left out in the recent empowerment of 700 Nigerians earlier trained by the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) under the Agricultural Enhancement Scheme (AES), one of the many programmes under the purview of the Rural Employment Promotion (REP) department. The beneficiaries received soft loan facilities to either start up or enhance existing off-farm agricultural businesses of their choice. This is aimed at helping them become self-employed, create wealth, and most importantly, generate employment opportunities for others. Revolving loan Excited about the facilities received to boost their income generation, the 48 beneficiaries in the FCT pledged to work hard to ensure adherence to the repayment schedule so others could also benefit from the scheme.

Speaking to INSIDE ABUJA during an orientation and flag off ceremony for the provision of the facilities in Abuja, the expressed gratitude to the NDE for engaging in several programmes aimed at grooming entrepreneurs in order to reduce the high rate of unemployment in the country. One of the beneficiaries, Davis Akhabue, pledged that he would expand the poultry farm be had begun immediately after completion of the training. Akhabue said that with hardwork and discipline, paying back the loan shouldn’t be difficult for anyone determined to fulfill such an obligation. He said: “I love agriculture and it’s only natural that when you go into agriculture, all you have to do is multiply. You have to produce keep producing. I already have a little poultry farm going on so the loan will enable me to expand on it, so that I can start exploring all other value chains in poultry production.

“If I expand my poultry business, I can begin to employ, engage the services of other people who are not employed and I can spread across other value chains so I am bringing people on, get them gainfully employed.” Akhabue, a graduate of MicrobiolMany Nigerians are struggling to survive the harsh economic realities. Concerned about the wellbeing of citizens, the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) recently empowered some unemployed Nigerians in 14 states and the FCT, REGINA OTOKPA spoke to some beneficiaries ogy who embraced agriculture in order to make more impact on society as entrepreneur, noted that, “I have actually worked with a couple of multinational companies but I felt at this point in my life, I need to just figure it out and see how i can actually also bring in people because people actually brought me in. Somebody started a company with something, sometime, somewhere. So it’s all about giving, taking, and replacing.” Poultry farm Abigail Samuel, a food vendor and mother of six who expressed gratitude to the NDE, noted that the loan facility has saved her from the rigours of the streets as it has empowered her to run a poultry farm at home and also have more time to attend to her children. “Immediately I got the alert, I went to buy the birds I want to use for my poultry farm. In the next six weeks I should be able to dispose them so I can buy new ones. After the training I had given up hope we will be empowered before NDE surprised me. “I won’t have to go out to hawk food again because I can now start up a business in the house.

Together with the support i get from my husband, I am confident the poultry farm will be a success and I will be able to repay back the loan as stipulated,” she said. Chukwuka Linus Nwabueze applauded the level of transparency and equity displayed by NDE in making loan facilities available to ordinary Nigerians without recourse to selfishness and greed. He urged other beneficiaries to work towards making judicious use of the loan by expanding the amount received as an empowerment. NDE’s role “NDE has been doing great. I know so many people that have benefited from this loan and today their lives have changed. I also believe that the loan they have given us will make a great impact in our lives too. There is no amount that is too small and there is no amount that is too big, what is most important is that we need to start from somewhere. Nwabueze who is also into poultry and other agricultural businesses added that: “If we manage the little we get it will grow by the grace of God and I believe it will make an impact in our lives. I want to specially thank the NDE and DG for not even keeping the money to themselves or using their family members for the loan scheme, but allowing it to flow to everyone.

That’s great.” Another beneficiary, Oby Maduka formerly engaged in networking, noted that as a result of the training by NDE, she had embarked on a small scale fish farming that was already yielding positive results and gradually improving her standard of livelihood. “After the training that we did then,.I decided to start up a fish farming business last year. Though small, in November, I was able to harvest it. For the loan I know I will use it very well! I already bought some of my fish feeding so I pray God to help me multiply it and not to misuse the fund.” Fish farming Also speaking to INSIDE ABUJA, a fish farmer birthed by the NDE, Kalu Chukwudi Joseph, noted that he was already growing his capacity gradually with the loan gotten from the Directorate, even as he added that his life was taking shape and making more meaning as a result of proceeds from his business. “I intended to expand or diversify because I carried out two trainings here; crop farming and fish farming. I am into the fish farming now and I intended expanding it but due to the strength of the loan, I will have to manage it the way it is and still make more improvements based on what I have at hand.

“The fish farming is very lucrative. when I started the training I launched into the business with 200 fish and now I am running on 300 capacity pending when I expand gradually,” he said. Joseph urged other beneficiaries to ensure they stick to the repayment schedule to enable others also benefit from the facility. ‘The repayment system is very soft and light of which the repayment should not be a problem so that the NDE can generate funds and give to others who carried out the training with us,” he noted.

Starter packs State Coordinator NDE FCT, Mr. Noble Onyekachi Chimereze, who hinted on more disbursement of the loan facility to at least five more batches under the Agricultural Enhancement Scheme (AES) alone in 2024, noted that although recovery of the loans have been difficult, the FCT has continued to record highest number of loan recoveries in the country as a result of its orientation and sensitisation exercise, as well as tracking of beneficiaries. Further revealing the many success stories from the scheme, he noted that before now, beneficiaries were usually empowered with starter packs for business of their choice.

“However, many of them used to go and sell the starter packs. We see our products in the market for sale. When we figured what they wanted was the money to acquire the products by themselves, we decided to be giving them cash,” he said. This move was necessary as beneficiaries seemed more satisfied and thus, committed to becoming entrepreneurs that were not only making a name and wealth for themselves, but making a difference in the lives of many other Nigerians. Chimereze maintained that skills acquisition remains the most viable tool to arrest youth restiveness, poverty and reduce high level of unemployment in the country,. “Today, no matter what you study, no matter the grades you make, you have to come out and look for the job. The way anot certificate,” he said.