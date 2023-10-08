Created for His Wonder

Psalms 139:14 – “I will praise thee; for I am fearfully and wonderfully made: marvellous are thy works; and that my soul knoweth right well.” Ps. 139:14 This theme reminds us of the purpose for which God has fashioned each one of us as His unique masterpieces. As we celebrate this convention, let us delve into the depths of our faith and understanding, guided by the light of God’s Word – Psalm 119:105, “Thy word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path”.

To understand what it means to be created for His wonders, we need to understand the intention of God, to make us wonders. The Wonder of Creation The journey into understanding our theme starts from the beginning of our existence; with the wonder of creation in itself. In Genesis 1:27, we read, “So God created mankind in his own image, in the image of God he created them; male and female he created them.” We are made in the very image of God, designed with care and purpose.

This in essence means that our existence is meant to be a wonder, to us, and for all creation, and this truth should fill us with gratitude to God who has created us in his own image and in his own likeness. The wonder of creation does not just end there. The bible in different places and in different instances has alluded to the deliberateness of God in our creation. In Jeremiah 1:5, the bible says, Before I formed thee in the belly I knew thee; and before thou camest forth out of the womb I sanctified thee, and I ordained thee a prophet unto the nations.

Also in Psalm 8:5-6: “You made them a little lower than the angels and crowned them with glory and honour. You made them rulers over the works of your hands; you put everything under their feet.” 1. Created for His Glory: Our existence finds its ultimate purpose in bringing glory to our Creator. Isaiah 43:7 says, “everyone who is called by my name, whom I created for my glory, whom I formed and made.”

God’s glory shines through us when we live in alignment with His will, reflecting His love, mercy, and righteousness to the world. Our existence is for God’s glory, showing forth his wonders in our everyday interaction with people and situations. 2. Glorifying God in Our Daily Lives: 1 Corinthians 10:31 says, “So whether you eat or drink or whatever you do, do it all for the glory of God.”

Matthew 5:16 also says, “In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven.” Our life is for God and his glory, and we need to come to the realisation that as believers, our lives are meant to show God’s wonders.

How- ever, there are times we feel weak and despondent, we should not forget what the bible says in 2 Corinthians 12:9-10: “But he said to me, ‘My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.’ Therefore, I will boast all the more gladly about my weaknesses, so that Christ’s power may rest on me.”