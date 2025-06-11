Create Wealth Through Technology, Ogbuku Advises N’Delta Youths

Share

As thousands gather in Port Harcourt the Rivers State capital for Tech Expo 2025, the Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, has called on youths to embrace opportunities provided by the annual Port Harcourt Tech Expo to create wealth and jobs.

Speaking on Tuesday in Port Harcourt during the 2025 edition of the Port Harcourt Tech Expo, Ogbuku, who advocated massive investment in technology, said the youths would secure their future if they take advantage of the tech expo platform.

Ogbuku who declared the event open, emphasized the importance of innovation in Nigeria’s digital transformation.

He said: “Technology is the bridge to a prosperous future. We must embrace it, invest in it, and ensure it serves the needs of our people.

“What you have to start challenging your mind with today, is how you will be useful to yourselves. Define your own future first and in defining your future this is the platform.

“You can use the platform to challenge yourselves and know that there are no jobs out there. But this platform will secure your future.

“As young men, while it is government responsibility to ensure that you are employed and that you have good opportunities, government is also creating such platforms for you to ensure you secure your future.

“No one else will plan for your future except you. We chose the option of creating this platforms so that you can take advantage of it. As much as we can, we do our best to create this kind of opportunities. We must embrace technology and apply it in a positive light.” He advised.

Welcoming the participants, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development & Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engineer Felix Omatsola, represented by Engineer Nyoki Ita highlighted the role of local content in technology development.

He said: “Nigeria’s tech ecosystem must prioritize homegrown solutions to drive sustainable growth and global competitiveness.”

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of Pana Holdings, Dr. Daere Akobo, delivered a dazzling keynote focused on Digital sovereignty.

He likened the cloud to God, saying “God is the cloud and we just tap from it”.

The Director-General of the Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA) Dr. Daks George Kelly, spoke about the blue ocean strategy for tech entrepreneurship, emphasizing the importance of creating uncontested market spaces rather than competing in saturated industries.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Educate, Dr. Alex Onyia, emphasizing on innovation stated: “Africa’s tech future is bright. The next generation of innovators must seize opportunities and build solutions that transform industries.”

During the event, emerging entrepreneurs presented innovative solutions, attracting interest from investors and stakeholders while Experts debated the role of technology in shaping Africa’s digital economy, emphasizing the need for sustainable innovation.

Participants engaged in practical sessions, exploring the latest developments in software engineering, fintech, and automation.

The expo showcased groundbreaking innovations; fostered industry collaborations, and provided a platform for tech enthusiasts to engage with cutting-edge advancements.

It also featured vibrant traditional displays, celebrating Nigeria’s rich heritage and the intersection of culture and technology and held with the theme “Emergence” attracted 325,000 participants comprising 11,000 in physical attendance and 320,000 virtual participants.

Organizers expressed gratitude to sponsors, partners and attendees for their contributions to the success of the event.

The event, organized by TechNexus Limited with the NDDC as lead sponsor and the Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA), Pana Holdings, O.K. Isokariari and Sons and others supporting, featured keynote speeches, interactive workshops, and exhibitions highlighting advancements in AI, robotics, blockchain, and cybersecurity.

Recall that the Port Harcourt Tech Expo has become a catalyst for technological advancement in Nigeria, bridging the gap between innovators and industry leaders.

