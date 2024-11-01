Create Policy Against Corporal Punishment, Foundation Tells Ogun Govt

Share

Following the death of a student of Obada Secondary School, Obada, Idi-Emi, in Ogun State, Monday Arijo, a nongovernmental organisation, Lyceum Foundation, has urged the state government to come up with a policy that will be against corporal punishment in state-owned primary and secondary schools.

Arijo was allegedly beaten 24 strokes of the cane and asked to observe 162 frog jumps, by a teacher, Mr Amzadjo Elijah, a corporal punishment that later resulted in the pupils’ death, forcing the government to immediately suspend both the teacher and the principal of the school, Mrs Tamrat Onaolapo.

Already the state government through the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Argbabu, had led a delegation to pay condolence visit to the family of the late student, where he sounded a note of warning that any teacher found culpable of administering corporal punishment on pupils of any state-owned primary and secondary schools, would not go unsanctioned.

