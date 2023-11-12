Create Pedicure Time With Pumice Stone

There was a time, pumice stone was found in every household. It was that stone that is always found in the bathroom for scrubbing the feet, especially the heels. Pumice stone is one of the oldest items used for beauty routine. Many use it to scrub and exfoliate the dark area on their elbows, knees and even under arm, to keep the skin soft, supple and get rid of dead skin. As skin routine changed and new improved beauty regime were discovered, Pumice stones were no longer part of home beauty routine.

Though many prepare to go to a beauty salon for pedicure, there are still many who prefer to take care of their feet at home. It’s like a relaxation routine at home. A few of these kind of people still use Pumice stone for their feet cleaning routine. Pumice stone is created when hot lava cools so quickly that the process traps gas bubbles in the hardening material, resulting in a porous and abrasive stone perfect for sloughing away dry skin. Soak your calloused skin in warm water.

The most common part of the body to exfoliate with a pumice stone is the feet. Heels tend to develop a layer of hard, calloused skin that can become cracked or scaled. Soak the calloused part in warm water for about five minutes to soften the skin. If you’re working on your feet, you may want to fill a bowl with warm water and soak your feet in the bowl.

Wet the stone

Wetting the stone will help it slide more easily across your skin, rather than catching on it. Run the stone under warm water, or dip it in the water where you’re soaking your skin, in order to thoroughly wet it. To use a Pumice stone for a pedicure, soften the calloused skin area in warm water, wet the stone, then gently rub the stone over the area using circular motions until you remove the dead skin.

If the skin is nice and soft, it should start coming right off. Working on your feet, focus on the heels, the sides of your toes, and other areas where dry skin tends to build up. Don’t press too hard. Light pressure is all that is needed; let the surface of the stone do the work. Rinse and repeat. Rinse off the dead skin and take a look to see if you need to keep going. If you still see bits of dead skin, go over the area again with the pumice stone.

Continue using the stone on the area until you’re satisfied with the results. Dry and moisturize your skin. When you’re finished, use a towel to pat your skin dry. Coat the area with an oil or cream to prevent it from drying out too quickly. Your formerly calloused skin should now be soft, supple and gleaming.

