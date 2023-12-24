Create enabling environment to stop japa, stakeholders tell FG

The Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN) Deputy Secretary General Fr. Michael Banjo and other speakers at an event to commemorate the 2023 International Migrants’ Day in Abuja, yesterday, unanimously agreed that bad government is responsible for the desperation of Nigerians to migrate to other countries for better opportunities, The event was organised by the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria in collaboration with the Justice, Development and Peace Commission (JDPC).

The speakers asked the Federal Government to create an enabling environment to curb irregular migration. Banjo said: “Bad government is the root cause of why people are migrating. “Sometimes you and I are responsible for such when we vote sentimentally because if Nigeria is working, migration will reduce drastically. “Another point I would like you to note is contentment, there are a lot of people who are putting themselves in trouble not because they need to migrate but because of lack of contentment.”

The Pan Africa for Global Affairs founder, Martin Uhomoibhi, urged the government to create opportunities for its citizens. He said: “Migration is good but nothing justifies irregular migration because the hazards are not worth it. “If you embark on irregular migration, you automatically become a criminal and you are no longer protected by universal human rights that you are entitled to as human beings because of moving from one territory to the other irregularly. “We are for migration but migration must be conducted in a regular process. It is legal to migrate but we insist that you migrate regularly.” An official of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Lawrenta Igoh, identified family member involvement as one of the things that is sustaining the crime of irregular migration. “When a family member is involved, it makes it difficult for even the law enforcement agency,” she said.