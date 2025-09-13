Create Elegant Style With Shirts

The shirt dress is a garment that has been around since the 1930s, but has seen a resurgence in the past few years for its simple and casual style. It is often considered to be a more “casual” version of a dress and something you don’t have to put as much thought into when getting ready in the morning.

However, for some this trend can seem a little intimidating. Shirt dresses don’t have much of a shape and can sometimes box individuals in if they aren’t sure where to start with in terms of styling.

Though it may seem like a leap, there are many different ways to wear shirt dresses in order to fit your aesthetic and feel cute and comfortable all day long.

Shirt dress may seem counterintuitive for a more casual piece of clothing, shirt dresses can be easily dressed up to create a more elegant, yet effortless look. Throw on a pair of heels, a bag, and a red lipstick to create an outfit for a night out that could make anyone jealous.

For a more daytime, but still dressy look, opt for a pair of booties instead of heels and throw a jacket over the dress. This look will still show effort but will be a little calmer for going about your day-to-day activities.

TIPS

For some people, comfort is the epitome of style and shirt dresses can offer exactly that luxury.

If you still want to add a little bit of flair into your more casual daytime look, you can wear your shirt dress with a pair of sneakers.

Shirt dresses are often considered a “running errands” type of a garment, but they definitely do not have to fall into this category.

Amp up the sexiness of your dress by finding one that defines your personal style.

Everybody knows a good jacket can completely make a look, and the same goes for shirt dresses.

If you feel your outfit is a little too simple, throw on a jacket.

If you want to add a fun twist to your shirt dress, throw on some sandals and a cute sun hat to create a day at the beach aesthetic that would brighten up anyone’s day.