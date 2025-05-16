Create Commission To Promote Inclusion For PWDs – AHPW

Share

The President of the Association for Handicapped Persons Welfare (AHPW), Mr. Princewill David, has called for the establishment of a dedicated ministry or commission to promote inclusiveness and integration of persons with disabilities in Nigeria.

David emphasized that creating such a body is crucial to developing effective strategies that will bring structural changes and alleviate the challenges faced by the disabled community.

He made the call during the 2025 AHPW annual handicapped rally held at the Salvation Army Hall in Shipeolu, Onipanu, Shomolu, Lagos.

He stressed that the proposed ministry or commission should be led by persons with disabilities who have firsthand experience of the challenges and are committed to serving with honesty and impact.

David also appealed to government agencies and development partners to recognize the long-term benefits of inclusive policies and prioritize appointing reputable individuals capable of delivering meaningful results.

Highlighting the association’s accomplishments, he said, “Since 1992, we have empowered over 5,000 persons with disabilities through awards, medical outreaches, scholarships, job placements, and skill development.”

David further appealed for public and private sector support to complete ongoing projects, including boreholes, vehicles, and office renovations at the AHPW secretariat in Fadeyi, Lagos.

“We need funds and materials to facilitate the progress of our association’s activities,” he added.

Expressing gratitude for the opportunity to hold the event amid Nigeria’s economic and political challenges, David commended the Salvation Army Igbobi Corps for their unwavering support.

The theme of 2025 rally, hosted by the Salvation Army Igbobi Corps, was ‘Unity,’ reflecting the organization’s focus since January.

Delivering the keynote exhortation, the National Coordinator of AHPW, Pastor Chidi Nwankwo, referenced Acts 2:40–46 to emphasize the biblical foundation of unity, describing it as “the act of working together in one accord to achieve successful goals, exploits, and accomplishments.”

Nwankwo explained, “The aims and objectives of this programme are to create equal opportunities, salvation, and empowerment for persons with disabilities and to mark World Youth Day.

It also seeks to reduce the alarming rates of child abuse, destitution, drug abuse, juvenile delinquency, and street begging among the youth.”

He added, “Since its inception in 1992, the association has created tremendous recognition, respect, and visibility for outstanding persons with disabilities, special schools, and their supporters through rallies, conferences, seminars, exhibitions, award outreaches, AGMs, transport schemes, special sports, crusades, medical, and vocational training projects.”

