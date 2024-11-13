Create Awareness On Citizens’ Rights, Group Tells CSOs, Others

Share

A rights group, Rule of Law and Empowerment Initiative, also known as Partners West Africa Nigeria (PWAN) on Monday tasked civil society organisations (CSOs) and other human rights crusaders to ensure Nigerians are enlightened on their rights as contained in the 2020 Police Act.

The group, at a town hall meeting in Benin City under the theme: “Enhancing Governance: Deepening Understanding of the Police Act 2020”, said its aim was to see that there is public enlightenment on the rights of Nigerians as contained in 2020 Police Acts in the six geopolitical zones, especially in Edo, Kano, Lagos, Enugu, Borno, Plateau and the FCT.

Speaking in her opening remarks, Ms Lucy Taplong James, PWAN, Assistant Programme Officer, said the project seeks to address critical gaps in the understanding and application of the Police Act 2020 and accompanying regulations within the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

