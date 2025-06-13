Create 7 Confederation Republics’ll End Nigeria’s Problems – Oluwatade

Share

The President of the Benin-based God and People Prayer Parliament, Dr. Dele Oluwatade, yesterday called for the creation of seven confederation republics in Nigeria as a lasting solution to the country’s political instability.

Speaking to journalists in Benin City as part of his reflection on the significance of June 12, Nigeria’s Democracy Day, Oluwatade said the current structure of the country can no longer support peace, unity, or progress.

He advocated the formation of republics that reflect the ethnic and regional realities of the country. These include the Hausa Republic of Nigeria, Borno Republic of Nigeria, Middle Belt Republic of Nigeria, Midwest Republic of Nigeria, Niger Delta Republic of Nigeria, Yoruba Republic of Nigeria, and Biafra Republic of Nigeria.

Oluwatade argued that the creation of these republics would mark the beginning of the fight against what he described as the “Fulanization” of Nigeria.

According to him, the Fulani have, in his view, ceased to stand in brotherhood with other ethnic groups in the country.

