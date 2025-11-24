CRC Credit Bureau Engages Director

CRC Credit Bureau Limited, the leading Credit Bureau in Nigeria, has appointed Mr. Patrick Ehidiame Akhidenor as non-executive director, following the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Akhidenor obtained a Barrister-at-Law (BL) from the Nigerian Law School, an LL.B from Lagos State University, and a B.A. (Hons) in English from Bendel State University (now Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma).

A statement by the company stated that Akhidenor joined the board as the representative of First Bank of Nigeria Limited, succeeding Mr. Olusegun Alebiosu, who was recently appointed the group managing director of First Bank.

He has over three decades of distinguished experience in the banking and financial services industry, with expertise spanning credit and risk management, corporate finance, operations, and strategic leadership.

Akhidenor currently serves as the chief risk officer at First Bank of Nigeria Limited, a position he assumed in July 2024, where he has been instrumental in strengthening the bank’s credit and enterprise risk frameworks, driving strategic initiatives, and ensuring operational excellence across multiple markets.

Prior to his current role, Akhidenor served as Head of Credit Analysis and Processing at First Bank and previously acted as Chief Risk Officer in 2016.

He began his professional career in 1992 with Savannah Bank of Nigeria Plc, and over the years has held several strategic positions, including regional risk manager (South-South & South-East) at Ecobank Nigeria, credit service delivery manager (SME Banking) at Standard Chartered Bank, and risk manager roles covering wholesale banking, retail & SME banking, and loan monitoring.