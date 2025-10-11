Crayon Pays Tribute To Late Mother

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Charles Chibueze Chukwu, popularly known as Crayon, has paid glowing tribute to his mother, Evelyn Chukwu, who died on July 4th.

In an emotional post shared on his verified X handle, Crayon described his mother as his rock, backbone, and angel, expressing the immense pain of losing her.

He recalled their last conversation, where she prayed for him just days before her passing, and the devastating moment he saw her lifeless in the hospital.

He wrote: “July 4th was the darkest day of my life. I lost my soldier, my backbone, my angel and my pillar. My best friend, the best woman I have ever loved, my favorite person in the world – I lost my mum.

“I spoke to you the days before and like you always do every new month, you prayed for me. I didn’t know that would be your last prayer. You sounded so healthy and like nothing was wrong. Only for my whole world to suddenly crumble right in front of me.

“Ah mummy, seeing you lie lifeless on that hospital bed broke me to pieces – it was my greatest fear. I can’t believe that’s the last image of you I’m ever going to have.

“You always said we should never question God, but that’s all I’ve done since that day. Mummy I don ask God why tire! Why now? Why you? Why me? Why us? How?

“Wetin come be the reason why I dey ginger? After all the suffer wey we don suffer for decades, na now wey God don bless us, you come die leave me?

“Wetin come be the need? Wetin the struggle come mean? Now wey you suppose dey eat the fruits of your labor ehn!

“Four days to my birthday you die leave me ehn mummy. Naso we go celebrate? Ehnn my sweetheart? Naso?

“I literally watched you carry the family’s burden for so many years and you still pulled through, ahh my warrior!

“What is the essence of life? What is good or bad? So many questions I will never get answers to. I will never be the same , I’m scarred for life.

“Nothing will ever be the same. Every mile stone I hit will never be the same, every achievement will never be the same. This is an everlasting scar I’m never going to heal from.

“My angel as we lay you to rest, I know you’d want me to be strong, and to keep pushing. I promise to take care of naza, and the rest of the family. I love you so much and I miss you everyday!

“I will never say goodbye because I know you are living through me and you are always with me. Thank you for everything my beautiful mummy. Till we meet again my angel.

RIP, EVELYN CHUKWU”.