Crayon Opens Up On His Career Experience With Rema

Popular Mavin Records artist, Charles Chibuezechukwu, popularly known as Crayon has revealed that his fellow artist, Rema accommodated him for two years before he became famous.
The 22-year-old talented singer who made this revelation while speaking in a recent interview with MTV Base Africa said that Rema was a big shot at his career success.
Crayon said, “Shoutout to Rema mehn. That’s my brother for life. Rema was a big support, as well. He was very instrumental. Do you know what’s crazy? I stayed in his house for two years.”
It would be recalled that Crayon’s career took off in May 2019 after he was signed to Mavin Records Entertainment.
Rema and Crayon are both signed to Mavin Records and have collaborated on several songs together.